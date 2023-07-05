F1 Champion Nigel Mansell, Williams Racing Celebrated in Sky Documentary ‘Red 5’ – Global Bulletin

DOCUMENTARY

Jim Wiseman’s Sky original documentary “Williams and Mansell: Red 5” is set for a debut on Sky Documentaries and Now on July 8. Featuring some of the biggest names in F1, it follows Nigel Mansell and the Williams Racing team’s rise to fame told through the eyes of his team, family and drivers including Jenson Button, Damon Hill and Karun Chandhok.

Mansell grew up in England in the 1960s, dreaming of becoming a professional race car driver, despite not having the financial means for it, while Frank Williams was realizing his own dream at the company he founded, Williams Grand Prix Engineering. The two joined forces, and after years of trying to win together, Mansell left to join Ferrari and then ultimately retired from racing after years of ups and downs, without ever winning the Formula One Drivers’ Championship. But seemingly overnight, he came out of retirement and re-joined Williams Racing. And in 1992 Nigel and his FW14B Williams car became one of the most formidable combinations in sports history.

This documentary takes a deep look at both the driver and the car through the rebuild of the last FW14B, which has only ever been driven by Mansell.

Mansell said: “Celebrating the 30th year of my World Championship by reuniting with Williams Racing and the iconic FW14B was amazing. Having the opportunity to drive Red 5 at Goodwood and revisiting some of the special moments of my career through making this documentary has been an incredibly nostalgic journey for me. I am excited to share my memories with the viewers and fans who have been a huge part of my racing career.”

CASTING

Nadia Parkes (“The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself”) will play the lead role in the BBC‘s six-part series “Kidnapped” (working title), a factual drama based on the true story of Chloe Ayling, a British model who was abducted in Italy in 2017, having travelled there for a photo shoot.

Joining Parkes are Adrian Edmondson (“A Spy Among Friends”), Nigel Lindsay (“The Salisbury Poisonings”), Olive Gray (“Halo”), Eleanor Romandini (“The White Lotus”), Julian Swiezewski (“The Passing Bells”) and Christine Tremarco (“The Responder”).

Written by Georgia Lester (“Killing Eve”), the series is a 6×30’ BBC Studios production for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. It is directed by Al Mackay (“Without Sin”) and produced by Clare Shepherd (“Viewpoint”). Executive producers are Priscilla Parish, Michael Parke and Andrew Morrissey for BBC Studios, with Lucy Richer executive producing for the BBC and Lester.

The series is being made in full cooperation with Chloe Ayling and is filming in Italy and the U.K. BBC Studios will distribute the series internationally.