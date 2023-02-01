Nicely Entertainment Taps David Hickey as First Head of Production

Nicely Entertainment has tapped David Hickey (pictured above right) as its first head of production to oversee its new mini studio in Arizona, CEO Vanessa Shapiro revealed on Wednesday.

Hickey, who was most recently creative executive producer at Canada’s Real One Entertainment, will report to Shapiro and oversee operations and productions including “Mysteries of the Heart,” starring Ansley Gordon (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), pictured above left.

“Mysteries of the Heart” is the first film on Nicely’s 2023 Arizona production slate.

L.A.-based Nicely, which launched three years ago as an independent production and distribution studio, has released over 50 movies since its inception.

Hickey has 25 years experience and over 90 development and production credits, including A&E movies including “Here Kills the Bride” and “Crazy Neighbourhood Moms.”

“In addition to our distribution operations in Los Angeles and Paris, we are focused in 2023 in building a preeminent mini-studio in Arizona, with a goal of shooting approximately four movies per year there,” said Shapiro. “With more than 50 movies released over just three years, we are excited to expand our operations and welcome a creative executive of David’s calibre to head our content production slate. We anticipate this year to be a huge milestone in Nicely Entertainment’s growth, both in the number of productions on our roster and our global distribution footprint.”

Hickey added: “I’ve been observing the growth of Nicely Entertainment over the past couple of years and am impressed by the quality and volume of projects that the company has produced with Vanessa at the helm. With its diverse range of projects, from romcoms to thrillers and teen dramas, and more TV series in the pipeline, I’m so excited to work with Vanessa and her team to help build the company into a mini-studio powerhouse.”