Newen-Owned Nimbus Film Buys Stake in ‘The Rain’ Danish Producer Tall and Small

Nimbus Film, the Newen Studios-owned Danish production company, has bought a stake in Tall and Small, the outfit behind hit Netflix series such as “The Rain,” “Nisser” and “Chosen.”

Besides Tall and Small and Nimbus Studios, Newen Studios’ growing footprint in Scandinavia also includes Anagram, a Swedish/Norwegian production company, and the Danish banner Real Lava ApS.

Tall and Small was founded by author Jannik Tai Mosholt and producer Christian Potalivo in 2020. Under the new partnership, Nimbus Film takes over a minority stake of Tall and Small, while Tai and Mosholt will remain majority shareholders.

Nimbus Film, founded by CEO Birgitte Hald and producer Bo Ehrhardt in 1993, is behind a flurry of prestige movies, including the Cannes prizewinning “Festen” and “The Bridge,” Denmark’s biggest sales hit, as well as “A Lucky Man” which was released in theaters in 2022. Newen Studios owns 33% of Nimbus Film.

Birgitte Hald, partner at Nimbus Film, said the company was looking to “expand our strong position in film production with an equivalent strong position in TV series.”

“Jannik and Christian have, within a short period of time, built up a unique partnership and created tv-series, which has brought them priceless experience and a strong network among talents, tv-stations, and streaming services,” added Hald.

The executive said the two companies will join forces to “develop and produce fiction of high artistic- and commercial quality aimed for a Danish and international audience.”

Potalivo, meanwhile, said that Nimbus Film “has contributed to define and develop the Danish fiction scene most stunningly” through the last 30 years.

“We are excited about a partnership where we can enjoy Nimbus Film’s experience and international network, which we expect to strengthen and inspire the development of our current and future projects,” Potalivo added.

Romain Bessi, CEO of Newen Studios, said” Nimbus and Tall and Small in Denmark, together with Anagram in Sweden and Norway nicely position Newen Studios as a key player in the Scandinavian film and TV market, which is highly recognized for its creativity and dynamism.”