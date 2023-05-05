Netflix U.K.’s Director of Features Fiona Lamptey Exits

Netflix’s director of U.K. features Fiona Lamptey has exited the streamer after 19 months, Variety understands.

No reason has been given for the move and Netflix declined to comment.

Lamptey joined Netflix U.K. Oct. in 2021 from Fruit Tree Media with a brief to expand Netflix’s U.K. talent roster and scout new IP to adapt for feature-length productions. She previously spent 13 years at Channel 4 and its feature division Film4.

Among the features developed during her time at the streamer are “I Came By,” starring “Downton Abbey’s” Hugh Bonneville, “The Wonder,” which starred Florence Pugh and “The Strays” starring Ashley Madekwe and Bukky Bakray.

Although those films didn’t turn into break-out hits in the same way that Netflix shows such as “The Crown” and “Bridgerton” have, there is yet more promising content to come including Daniel Kaluuya’s writing debut “The Kitchen,” which he penned with Joe Murtagh, and “Scoop,” the dramatisation of Prince Andrew’s disastrous “Newsnight” interview which features an all-star cast including Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell and Billie Piper.

It is unclear whether Netflix will look to replace Lamptey, who was the first person to take up the position of director of U.K. features for the streamer.

The U.K. is one of Netflix’s top production hubs outside of the U.S. but with the great subscriber reset has come belt-tightening and restructuring, particularly in the U.S. film division. Last month it was reported that both indie film and documentary features lead Lisa Nishimura and indie film vice president Ian Bricke had stepped down from the company.

Screen International was the first to report Lamptey’s exit.