Netflix Teases ‘Lupin’ Season 3 at Series Mania Festival

Netflix teased its slate of European series, including season 3 of its hit heist show “Lupin,” starring Omar Sy, during its showcase at Series Mania in Lille.

The panel was attended by Katja Hofem from Germany, Damien Couvreur from France and Jenny Stjernströmer Björk from the Nordics, who each discussed their editorial strategies.

The streamer also announced season 2 of its off-beat comedy series “Represent” starring Cesar-nominated actor-director Jean-Pascal Zadi (“Tout simplement noir”) as an ordinary man from a project becomes President of France. The show, whose French title is “En Place,” launched earlier this year and was one of the service’s biggest local hits. Other new French titles in the pipeline include “Thicker than Water,” “Tapie,” “Fury” and “Anthracite.”

From the Nordics, Netflix announced “Barracuda Queens” and “The Nurse.” From Germany, the streamer announced “Transatlantic,” “Dear Child,” “The Chancellor Diaries,” “Kleo,” “The Empress,” “Criminel” and “Hello.” Other shows that were teased are “Berlin” from Spain and “This World Can’t Tear Me Down” from Italy.

more to come