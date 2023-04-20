Netflix’s ‘Lupin’ Part 3 Sets Release Date for Paris-Set Heist Series Starring Omar Sy

Netflix has set the launch date for Part 3 of “Lupin,” its popular heist series starring Omar Sy, for Oct. 3.

Louis Leterrier, who’s just been tapped to helm the next installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, is back in the director’s chair for the third part of “Lupin,” which will come more than two years after Part 2. As previously reported, the new season of “Lupin” started filming in the French capital in November 2021, so the launch comes a good deal of time after Part 2 debuted in June 2021.

Sy is reprising his role as Assane Diop, a character inspired by the world-famous gentleman thief and master of disguise, Arsène Lupin. The cast will also bring back Ludivine Sagnier and Clotilde Hesme, among others.

The shoot of Part 3 was briefly paused for a day last year following a robbery that saw approximately 20 people breaking onto the set after throwing mortar fireworks and stealing an estimated €300,000 ($333,000) worth of equipment.

Produced by Gaumont, the contemporary adaptation was created by George Kay (“Criminal,” “Killing Eve”), in collaboration with François Uzan (“Family Business”), based on the iconic novels by French writer Maurice LeBlanc, who created the character in 1905.

“Lupin” has been a global hit for the streamer. Part 1 is believed to have been watched by more than 70 million households within its first 28 days on the platform. It was also the first French language show to rank No. 1 in many territories, including the U.S. Sy also served as creative producer on some episodes of “Lupin.”