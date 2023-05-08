Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ Set for German-Language Adaptation

Netflix is set to give its hit reality series “Love Is Blind” a German-language adaptation. The format makeover, currently in production, will bring together singletons in Germany, Austria and Swiss who have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating. Netflix is rolling off the success of “Too Hot To Handle: Germany.”

As part of the format, 30 singles begin this 10-episode show by talking to potential partners without being distracted by the other person’s appearance. They then propose to their chosen partner and only then see their fiancé for the first time. Back in the real world, couples will try to complement their emotional bond with a physical one as they plan their wedding day together.

Netflix is once again working with its German production partner Redseven Entertainment and both companies are currently casting for the series.

The original U.S. version of the show, produced by Kinetic Content, premiered on Netflix in 2020 and has become a global hit. The fourth season released in April 2023 and the format has also been adapted outside the US in Brazil, Japan and is currently in the works in Sweden and the UK. The show was originally created and executive produced by Chris Coelen, whose credits include “Perfect Match” and “Spy Games.”

Earlier this year, Netflix launched “Too Hot to Handle: Germany,” another dating show which sets singles who meet in a tropical paradise.