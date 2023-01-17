Netflix Unveils Biggest-Ever Korean Lineup of 34 Titles

Netflix has unveiled 34 new titles debuting on the platform in 2023, ranging from K-dramas and films to unscripted TV shows.

According to the platform, 60% of its users consumed Korean content last year and the demand continues to grow. Don Kang, VP of content for Korea, said: “The global popularity of K-content has continued apace over 2022, with Netflix bringing a wider variety of stories and genres to fans around the world. Over the last year, Korean series and films have regularly featured in our Global Top 10 list in more than 90 countries, and three of Netflix’s most-watched shows ever are from Korea.”

K-drama fans can expect new survival-themed series alongside the return of their favorites. Park Seo Joon (“Itaewon Class,” “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim”) partners with Han So Hee (“Nevertheless,” “My Name”) for the first time in “Gyeongsang Creature” (pictured), a monster thriller set in 1945, the darkest days of Korean history.

Elsewhere, sci-fi series “Black Knight” joins the lineup as we’re transported to 2071, into a dystopian future, where survival is dependent on respirator masks and becoming a delivery man. Kim Woo Bin (“Alienoid,” “Our Blues”) and Song Seung Hun (“Dinner Mate,” “The Great Show”) star in the series, which is based on a webtoon. Both series are slated for release in Q4.

Highly anticipated revenge drama “The Glory” will also return in March as the protagonist’s (Song Hye Kyo) vengeance plans against her high school bullies unfold. Part 1’s successful run made it the most-watched non-English TV show during the first week of January with 82.48 million viewing hours, according to Netflix. Other series returning for a second season include apocalyptic horror series “Sweet Home” and military drama “D.P.”

Netflix will also stream a variety of other K-drama titles, including: “Song of the Bandits,” “Bloodhounds,” “Celebrity,” “Queenmaker,” “A Time Called You” and “Doona!”

Besides series, Netflix will expand its film catalog with six films.

Sci-fi thriller “Jung_E,” written and directed by Yeon Sang Ho (“Hellbound”), will stream from Jan. 20. “The Match” showcases a teacher-student rivalry between Lee Byung Hun (“Emergency Declaration”) and Yoo Ah In (“Seoul Vibe”) in the game of Go, and revenge-themed “Ballerina” directed by Lee Chung-hyun (“The Call”), stars Jun Jung Seo (“Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area”) and Park Yurim (“Drive My Car”).

The survival theme extends into the unscripted category with reality TV shows “Physical: 100,” “Siren: Survive the Island,” “Nineteen to Twenty” and “The Devil’s Plan.” Plus, two notable documentaries, “Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film (working title)” about the quest for Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-Ho’s debut film and true-crime documentary “In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal” explores the self-proclaimed ‘messiahs’ in modern Korean history.