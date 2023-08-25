Netflix Italian Originals Chief Eleonora Andreatta to Receive ITTV International Award During Venice Fest

Eleonora Andreatta, Netflix’s VP of Italian originals who oversees the streaming giant’s local output of series, movies, and non-scripted shows, will receive the ITTV International Award during the Venice Film Festival from the Los-Angeles based Italian Television Festival.

Affectionately known as Tinny, Eleonora Andreatta has long been a fundamental figure in Italian scripted content production. As head of drama at pubcaster RAI, she ushered in a new era by commissioning and carefully shepherding global hits such as the Elena Ferrante adaptation “My Brilliant Friend.” At Netflix, which she joined in mid-2020, Andreatta recently shepherded another well-received series based on Ferrante’s novel, “The Lying Life of Adults” directed by Edoardo De Angelis, who happens to also be the helmer of Venice’s opening film “Comandante.”

Netflix’s next high-profile show out of Italy is “The Leopard,” based on the classic Sicily-set novel by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa, which marks the streamer’s most ambitious Italian original to date.

“Tinny’s significant contribution to the audiovisual industry and the spread of Italian culture in the world is second to none,” said ITTV festival founders and organizers Valentina Martelli and Cristina Scognamillo. “Her ability to identify and develop high-quality original projects, along with her sensitivity in handling relevant and universal themes, has captured the attention of a wide international audience, earning the applause of critics and viewers.”

In Venice, Andreatta will also participate in an ITTV panel on the state of Italian TV along with RAI Fiction chief Maria Pia Ammirati; Cinecittà CEO Nicola Maccanico and Fremantle Group CEO Andrea Scrosati, among other Italian industry leaders.

The upcoming ITTV event will take place in Los Angeles between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1. Expected attendees include Erik Barmak, founder of Wild Sheep Content; Matt Brennan, deputy editor for entertainment and arts at the L.A. Times; Sean Furst, CEO of GPS Studios; Ted Miller, head of global Television for CAA; Chris Ottinger, head of worldwide distribution for Amazon MGM Studios Distribution; and Sandra Stern, COO Television Lionsgate.