Netflix’s German Unscripted Chief Inga Leschek Rejoins RTL Deutschland

Netflix exec Inga Leschek has rejoined German private broadcaster RTL Deutschland, where she will lead content for its channels and streaming operations.

Leschek was director of Netflix’s nonfiction shows for Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Russia, a role she started in November 2021. Her shows included “Queer Eye Germany,” the first international spin-off of the U.S. reality format, and true-crime series “Soering.”

She starts her new role on March 1, reporting to Stephan Schmitter, RTL Deutchsland managing director of programs and brands.

Leschek was managing director of RTL Studios (formerly known as Norddeich TV) for seven years, where her credits included RTL’s German version of “Ninja Warrior,” “Guidos Deko Queen” for Vox, and “Are You the One?” for RTL+. She also oversaw 99Pro Media.

She joined RTL in 2013 from European production company Tresor TV, where she was managing director in Austria from 2005, and Germany from 2010. She also worked at Neue Sentimental Film, Austrian public broadcaster ORF, and private broadcaster ATV.

“For us, Inga Leschek is the absolute ideal candidate for this central position in terms of both content and strategy,” said Schmitter. “On the one hand, she has great expertise and passion for linear television and our viewers. On the other hand, she played a key role in shaping the content from and in Germany at the world’s largest streaming provider.

“Together with our content teams and partners, we want to recapture the market leadership for RTL on TV in 14-59, continue the strong growth of RTL+ in the intense competition with the international platforms, and, through uniform management of the RTL brand, linear and non-linear, continue to expand our leading position as a streaming broadcaster.”

Leschek said: “After an extremely exciting and instructive time at Netflix, which I wouldn’t want to have missed, it now feels like coming home. I would like to thank Stephan Schmitter for the expressed trust and am very happy about the challenging task of aligning and helping to shape the linear and digital content of RTL and RTL+.”