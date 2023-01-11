Netflix Greenlights Comedy Series ‘A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou’

British comedian Jamie Demetriou is headed to Netflix with a new comedy special titled “A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou.”

Demetriou writes and stars in the special, which will be produced by BBC Studios Productions and Guilty Party Pictures.

The comedy special will take viewers on a journey through life – from birth to death – via songs and skits. Demetriou will play a different character on each stage of the journey and will be joined by comedians including Ellie White, Sian Clifford, Jon Pointing, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Katy Wix among others.

According to the logline, “”A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou” will “unpack the most crucial, embarrassing, heartening and ultimately futile stages of a life lived in the anxious modern day.”

“I’m in it quite a lot, hope that’s ok!” Jamie Demetriou said in a statement.



BBC Studios’ head of comedy Josh Cole said: “Jamie is an exceptional creator and performer. It’s a testament to his talent that in just one hour he will take us on an excruciating, hilarious, brilliantly observed journey through modern life”.



Jonny Sweet and Simon Bird of Guilty Party Pictures added: “It’s been a privilege to see Jamie assemble these disparate, disastrous, often relatively thick characters into one beautiful sweep of life as he sees it. It’s as original, daring, and hilarious as we have come to expect from (to be fair) the comic voice of his generation.”

Cole, Bird and Sweet exec produce alongside Demetriou and Andrew Gaynord. Olly Cambridge will produce the special while Gaynord will also direct.

Demetriou is repped by Kitty Laing and Charlotte Davies at United Agents and CAA and managed by Dianne McGunigle at MGMT Entertainment.