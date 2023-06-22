‘Neighbours’ Sets September Return With Addition of LGBTQIA+ Family – Global Bulletin

NEW ‘NEIGHBOURS’ AS REPRIEVED SERIES PREPARES RETURN

The return of long-running Australian soap “Neighbours” will see a new family, the Varga-Murphys, featuring mums, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and Cara (Sara West) and teenage sons, JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams), moving to the iconic Ramsay Street.

West said: “Cara has a bold, impassioned love for her family and I love that her intentions have, so far, always been good. I hope having the Varga-Murphys on telly will help better reflect the beautiful LGBTQIA+ community that I’m proud to be a part of and I can’t wait to share the family with you.”

Rukavina added: “As a stalwart of Australian drama television, the show is on the front foot of showcasing diverse and real representations of Australian families, not in a tokenistic way.”

“Neighbours,” produced by Fremantle, will premiere for free, exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the U.K. and U.S. in Setember. The series will also stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Australia’s Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new chapter of the series.

SHOOTING SEASON

Production is underway on Disney+ limited series “Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes.” Set immediately after the London bombings in 2005, the U.K. original series will focus on the manhunt for a group of would-be terrorists and the killing of innocent Brazilian Jean Charles de Menezes, after he is mistaken as a suspect. Jean Charles de Menezes’ parents and other relatives are among those serving as consultants for the series.

Written by Jeff Pope (“Philomena”) and produced by Etta Pictures, Pope’s production label which is part of ITV Studios, the series will be directed by BAFTA winner Paul Andrew Williams (“A Confession”) with BAFTA winner Kwadjo Dajan (“Appropriate Adult”) producing. The drama will be executive produced on behalf of Disney by Lee Mason, director of scripted, Disney+.

AWARD

Judi Dench is set to receive a lifetime achievement award from the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA). She will receive the award on July 6 during an “in conversation” event in Dublin, Ireland, hosted by Deirdre O’Kane.

“It’s such an honour to pay tribute to Judi Dench and to celebrate her extraordinary talent, work and career,” said IFTA CEO Áine Moriarty. “Judi is a master of her craft; the breadth and variety of her work on stage and screen has solidified her as one of the most respected and iconic actors of her generation. We look forward to hosting this special event with Judi and presenting her with the Irish Academy Lifetime Achievement Award here in Dublin, the city where her parents grew up.”

FESTIVAL

Coinciding with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Switzerland, Korean cinema will play a central part in the 19th Zurich Film Festival’s (Sept. 28 – Oct. 8) film lineup. The festival’s New World View section, which showcases countries experiencing a cinematic renaissance, with a particular focus on young talent and emerging voices, will feature 10 Korean films.

PRODUCTION

Susan Mutesi

Ugandan-Australian actor Suzan Mutesi (“The Challenge”), will star alongside Vietnamese -Australian actor Hop Dao in the film “Sanctuary Pariahs” from Australian director and producer Daniel Okoduwa (“Survive or Die”). The film tells the story of people fleeing the state of nature in the old countries, but within the sanctuary, they are both trapped in the past and frozen in the present – in a sub-city where only those termed pariahs live. It is co-produced by Trevor Morgan Doyle, best known for producing Mongolia’s 2019 entry to the Oscars “The Steed.”

MORE FOR MALAYSIA



Streaming service Netflix is to be integrated into the entertainment options of Malaysia’s Unifi telco service from Friday. “Adding this feather to our lifestyle services and converged solutions cap is part of Unifi’s ongoing expansion plans for 2023, as we continue to offer customizable, and best value-for-money solutions that provide something for everyone [..] The addition of Netflix opens up a host of popular and diverse entertainment selections to our lifestyle services,” said Anand Vijayan, TM chief commercial officer and EVP of Unifi. Unifi already Unifi offers 71 premium channels and 17 app partners including Disney+ Hotstar, Viu, WeTV and Lionsgate Play.