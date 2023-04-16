U.K.’s Channel 4, Australia’s SBS Buy Keshet International’s True Crime Documentary Series ‘My Name is Reeva’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Keshet International has scored a pair of high profile deals on its true crime documentary series, “My Name is Reeva: I Was Murdered by Oscar Pistorius.”

Directed by Warren Batchelor (“204: Getting Away With Murder”), the three-part docu series tells the intimate story of Reeva Steenkamp who was allegedly murdered by her then-boyfriend Oscar Pistorius on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

“My Name is Reeva” has been sold by Keshet International to Channel 4 in the U.K. and SBS in Australia. Channel 4 has licensed the linear and SVOD rights for its streaming service All 4, while SBS has picked up broadcast and streaming rights and will premiere it on April 17. Discussions are ongoing with other potential broadcast partners.

The title’s launch marks the 10th anniversary of Reeva Steenkamp’s death and Oscar Pistorius’ return to court to request early parole.

“’My Name is Reeva’ is a sensitively told three-part series produced by an international team of talented creatives,” said Kelly Wright, Keshet International’s managing director of distribution. “We are pleased to have enabled this important docuseries to find a home with Channel 4 in the U.K. and SBS in Australia, where I’m sure audiences will be as moved as I was to see the impact of the victim-offender dialogue on Reeva’s ageing parents and their on-going quest for justice,” Wright continued.

Pistorius returned to South African courts on March 31 to request early parole, having completed the required restorative justice victim offender dialogue with Reeva’s father Barry Steenkamp. Pistorius’s request was denied. To this day, he maintains he mistook his girlfriend Reeva for an intruder on Valentine’s Day 2013 when he shot her four times.

“My Name is Reeva: I Was Murdered by Oscar Pistorius” was produced by WB Productions in partnership with Cactus Tree Entertainment, Bloodrose Productions, and Australia’s Global City Group. The docu has been endorsed by Reeva’s parents and depicts her life through intimate interviews with her friends and family.

Produced by David Taylor, “My Name is Reeva: I Was Murdered by Oscar Pistorius” was penned by Justin Strydom (“High Rollers”).

“My Name is Reeva: I Was Murdered by Oscar Pistorius” is the latest addition to Keshet International’s true crime slate of documentaries, which also include Woodcut Media’s “World’s Most Evil Killers” and Flicker Productions’ “Prison Girls: Life Inside.”