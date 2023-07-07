Warwick Davis-Led Animated Series ‘Moley’ Lands on Peacock (EXCLUSIVE)

Warwick Davis-led animated series “Moley” has been picked up by Peacock for its U.S. launch.

The show, which also stars Gemma Arterton (“Prince of Persia”), Jessica Henwick (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”), Julie Walters (“Harry Potter”), Richard E Grant (“Loki”) and Stanley Tucci (“The Devil Wears Prada”), is produced by Two Daughters Entertainment.

“Moley” follows an optimistic young mole (voiced by Davis) who lives in MoleTown, a secret city buried deep under Windsor Castle in England. With his charming manner and magic book, the adventurous Moley finds himself on a new caper in each episode – and often gets himself into a pickle. Luckily his friends Mona Lisa (Arterton) and Dotty (Henwick) are there to help, accompanied by Uncle Mishmosh (Tucci) and mom Mrs Mole (Walters).

The show will launch on Peacock on July 7 with all 52 episodes in the first season dropping at once.

It has already premiered in over 140 countries including Warner Discovery’s EMEA network Boomerang, Germany’s ZDF and Brazil’s Globo and is set to drop on the U.K.’s free to air channel POP this fall. A China deal is also believed to be in the works.

Jetpack Distribution brokered the deal with Peacock.

“‘Moley’ continues to go from strength to strength across the world,” said James Reatchlous, CEO of Two Daughters Entertainment. “I am so pleased that the stories I told to my two little girls are now being shared with children far and wide. Bringing ‘Moley’ to U.S. audiences for the first time is especially pleasing on a personal level, as the U.S. is a place close to my heart, having spent many years of my career there.”