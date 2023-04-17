MipTV/Canneseries: Firebird Studios to Remake Korean Hit ‘Train,’ Newen Connect Takes Global Rights to ‘In the Shadows,’ Fox Entertainment Announces French, German Shows

CJ ENM Sells Remake Rights to hit Korean Drama ‘Train’ to Firebrand Studios

The U.K.’s Firebird Studios has acquired remake rights for hit Korean drama “Train” from entertainment giant CJ ENM.

“Train” follows a detective investigating his love’s death who discovers a parallel universe, where his late partner is very much alive. Moving back and forth between the two worlds, he tracks down the truth behind her death in one, while protecting her in the other.

“With two unforgettable central characters, ‘Train’ is a love story, a detective show, a journey across the multiverse,” said Firebird Pictures CEO Elizabeth Kilgariff. It’s “a story that defies expectations at every turn and one that we can’t wait to re-tell in a British setting.”

Newen Connect secures global distribution rights to France TV’s “In the Shadows”

French distributor Newen Connect has acquired international rights to France TV’s new series “In the Shadows,” which began shooting on Monday in Paris and around the Hauts de France region.

The six-part political thriller is an adaptation of the 2011 novel “Dans l’Ombre” by former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and advisor Gilles Boyer, who also helped developed the script. Pierre Schoeller, director of the César-winning film “The Minister,” is serving as showrunner and directing part of the series.

Described as a “political thriller and a corrosive comedy on the mores of French politics,” the series centers on a political advisor in the midst of a presidential campaign forced to deal with the possibility that his boss’ primary victory was rigged.

France’s TF1 and Germany’s ProSieben secure entertainment show from FAE

Fox Alternative Entertainment (FAE) has unveiled two new series for the French and German markets.

Fox Entertainment’s in-house unscripted studio produced the tentatively titled celebrity competition show “Beat My Mini-Mes” for TF1 in France and the dating format “Marriage Market” for Germany’s ProSieben.

In “Beat My Mini-Mes,” celebrity singers face off while surrounded by talented children dressed exactly as they are, like “mini-mes,” and who help their teams win. Co-produced by TF1 Production and FAE, the show will premiere later this year.

In “Marriage Market,” parents select their children’s husbands or wives in a dedicated market. The parents and newly introduced couple then live together. The show, set to premiere this year on ProSieben and on Joyn, was developed by FAE and ProSieben, which will produce with Cheerio Entertainment, a Seven.One Studios company.

All3Media Intl. sees high international demand for ‘The Traitors’

Courtesy of All3Media Intl.

All3Media Intl. has signed six new format commissions for Dutch production company IDTV’s hit competition gameshow “The Traitors,” bringing the total number of local adaptations to 20.

Portugal is the latest country to adapt the show, with its version produced by Shine Iberia for broadcaster SIC.

In Greece, Silverline Media Productions is producing “The Traitors” for ANT1.

Created by All3Media subsidiary IDTV, “The Traitors” pits 20 contestants against each other as they complete in a series of challenges to earn a cash prize while under threat of secret saboteurs, or traitors, among their ranks.

RTL in Hungary and Keshet in Israel have also placed orders, with Fremantle’s Abot Hameiri producing the series in Hungary. Local versions are also going to Sweden and an as yet unannounced territory.

All3Media has also sold various versions of the show to Canada’s Bell Media. The company picked up rights in Canada to Studio Lambert’s U.S. and U.K. versions and Endemol Shine’s Australian version for streaming service Crave.

The deal follows BBC’s acquisition of the Peacock version, hosted by Alan Cumming, for three BBC platforms, BBC One, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.