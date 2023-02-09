Mediawan and Miramax TV Ink Co-Development Deal for Scripted Content, Starting With ‘Chocolat,’ ‘The Immortals’

Mediawan and Miramax TV have signed a deal to co-develop and produce high-end scripted content, kicking off with the series adaptations “Chocolat,” and the sci-fi novel “The Immortals.”

As previously announced, the “Chocolat” series will be based on the books by Joanne Harris which were previously adapted into an Oscar-nominated movie directed by Lasse Hallstrom. The movie also went on to gross more than $152 million worldwide.

The series will expand on the novels and the film, and will take place in modern-day France. The plot will revolve around a woman and her daughter who settle down in a small town and shake things down. Their biggest challenge will be to convince the town’s folks to embrace the change they are bringing into town. French screenwriter Chloé Marçais (“Fais pas ci, fais pas ça”) will writing the adaptation, with Nathalie Perus. Atlantique Productions, a Mediawan company, is executive producing the series in France.

“The Immortals,” meanwhile, is an adaptation of the best-selling sci-fi conspiracy novel “Le grand secret” by René Barjavel.

Miramax’s global head of television Marc Helwig and vice president of Television Development Mirsada Abdool Raman will lead the creative efforts for Miramax, with Mediawan Pictures’s Head Elisabeth d’Arvieu and Atlantique Productions’ managing director Nathalie Perus leading for Mediawan. Pierre-Antoine Capton, Mediawan’s CEO, and Bill Block will executive produce as well.

“Both Mediawan and Miramax have an impressive and successful track-record in the industry, in various genres and territories,” said d’Arvieu. “We are very excited by our newly founded creative partnership, which will enhance our joined ability to support talents and develop IPs on the international scale,” the executive continued.

Helwig said Mediawan has “proven to be one of the most innovative and sought-after studios in Europe, with excellent taste in content.” “We are grateful and excited to partner with them to bring more stories to a larger audience, starting with ‘Chocolat’ and ‘The Immortals,” he added. The deal was negotiated by Vincent Lebegue of Mediawan and David Shraga from Miramax.