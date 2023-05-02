‘Rooney’ Documentary Makers Lorton Set New Series ‘Stable’ About McGuigan Boxing Family (EXCLUSIVE)

The producers behind Wayne Rooney documentary “Rooney” have unveiled their latest factual sporting series, “Stable,” about the renowned McGuigan family of boxers.

Lorton Entertainment, who produced “Rooney” for Amazon Prime Video as well as “Boom! Boom! The World vs Boris Becker” for Apple TV Plus, are set to follow professional boxing’s first family, the McGuigans, in a new series.

The four-part series will follow trainers Shane and Jake McGuigan, sons of International Boxing Hall of Famer, Barry McGuigan, as they manage a stable of fighters based at their gym.

The gym’s fighters include Chris Billam Smith, who will face off against Shane’s former trainee Lawrence Okolie later this month as they vie for the WBO World Cruiserweight title, and Ellie Scotney, whose dream of fighting for a world title turns to dust when her opponent – also a former trainee of Shane’s – refuses to fight her if it means seeing her former mentor.

Shane’s stable of fighters also includes Hassan and Adam Azim, billed as boxing’s next superstar brothers, as well as Robbie Davies Jr and Anthony Fowler.

The docuseries, which is currently in production, also touches on the loss of Shane’s sister Danika to cancer in July 2019, at the age of just 33.

“Stable” will be directed by Gavin Fitzgerald.



“The current group of fighters we have in the gym now are arguably the best we’ve ever had,” said Barry McGuigan. “It’s such an exciting time for Shane, Jake and the team – the atmosphere around the place is incredible. We’re delighted with how much the documentary covers and let’s hope we have the fairy tale ending, with two more world champions.”

“Huge thanks to the McGuigan family and all the boxers at the gym,” said Fitzgerald. “Without their incredibly insightful knowledge, effort and time, this project wouldn’t have been possible. Along with all their help and the expertise of the team at Lorton Entertainment, we were able to capture remarkable footage and achieve what we set out to do. This documentary shows the highs and lows of the boxing industry, and why those involved are so passionate about it. We’re currently shooting the fourth and final episode, which couldn’t be more enticing and will cap off an unbelievable series.”