Canada’s ‘Queen of Daytime’ Marilyn Denis to End Talk Show After 13 Seasons

Canadian talk show “The Marilyn Denis Show” is ending after 13 seasons. The weekday Bell Media series concludes with its final episode on Friday, June 9, after more than 2,000 shows in front of a studio audience in Toronto.

“We are live today because I have a very special announcement to make and it’s going to be tough for me to make this,” host Marilyn Denis said, fighting back tears on the April 13 edition of the show.

“After 13 wonderful seasons, I’ve decided this is the last season of this show. And I want to be clear I’m not retiring and I’m very, very healthy. I’m going to be 65, that’s true. But life is really, really good and I look forward to spending more time with my family.”

Leading up to the final show there are several celebrations planned, including audience surprises, special guests and highlights from past episodes, revealed Bell Media.

“We have an unbelievable lineup of shows over the next couple of months including surprise guests—they’re even a surprise to me—as we lead up to our last show,” added Denis in her announcement.

Dubbed “Canada’s Queen of Daytime,” Denis’ television career spans 34 years. Following the daytime series’ conclusion, she will continue to co-host the radio show “Marilyn Denis and Jamar” and host her podcast, “Marilyn Denis Does a Podcast.”

“The Marilyn Denis Show” launched on Jan. 10, 2011. Her first guest was then-“Desperate Housewives” star James Denton. Singer Josh Groban and Canadian actor-director Jason Priestly also appeared later on that first week.

Prior to hosting “The Marilyn Denis Show,” the personality appeared on “Cityline” for 19 years. In between shows she took a 2.5 -year hiatus as a new studio was built and she spent time with her sick mother, who passed away in 2010.

A spokesperson from Bell Media confirms to Variety that staff currently working on “The Marilyn Denis Show” will remain at Bell Media.

“Hosting a national television show has been a career highlight, and such a rewarding and fulfilling chapter in my life, but after more than three decades of balancing my radio show with a daytime series I’m ready to step away and refocus on my family and other projects,” Denis added in a release.

“I want to thank the entire team at ‘The Marilyn Denis Show,’ who are and always will be family, the incredible experts and guests who have joined me over the years, and most importantly – every studio audience member and the viewers at home for welcoming me into your lives. I’ll be forever grateful for the wonderful years we’ve spent together.”

“Marilyn is a trailblazer with a relatable and authentic approach that has made her a much-beloved figure in Canadian broadcasting and to viewers across the country,” added Dave Daigle, vice-president, local TV, radio, and Bell Media Studios.

“While we are truly sad to see ‘The Marilyn Denis Show’ end, we are proud to have been the home of this incredible series. We will miss seeing Marilyn on TV every day, but we are happy she’ll remain with the company on CHUM 104.5. I want to thank Marilyn and the production team for their dedication as they made the show a destination for our viewers and guests alike.”