‘Bosé’ Star Mariela Garriga Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

“Bloodline” and “Bosé” star Mariela Garriga has signed with CAA.

Garriga is currently in production on the latest installments of the Mission: Impossible franchise, “Dead Reckoning” parts 1 and 2, starring opposite Tom Cruise.

She previously starred in Blumhouse Productions’ “Bloodline,” opposite Seann William Scott and Dale Dickey, as well as the horror anthology “Nightmare Cinema.”

In television, Garriga can be seen as a series regular in Paramount+ limited series “Bosé.” She was also a series regular on “The Last Defectors” and had recurring roles on “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “NCIS.”

Born in Havana, Cuba, Garriga began her career at 13 as a professional dancer working in theatre and TV on the prestigious “Cuban Television Ballet.” In 2009, she relocated to Italy, where she was encouraged to pursue acting and studied at Milan’s Rodgers Acting Studio.

She later travelled to the U.S., where she continued her studies in acting at New York’s Terry Schreiber Studio, as well as The Actors Studio.

In the Italian market, Garriga starred in “Gli Uomini d’Oro” directed by Vincenzo Alfieri, as well as the comedy “Chi m’ha visto,” directed by Alessandro Pondi. She was also a recurring star in the Sky Italian TV series “I delitti del Barlume,” directed by Roan Johnson.

Garriga also served as an associate producer for the documentary “The Life and Times of Gordon Hunt.”

She continues to be managed by Vision Entertainment.