‘Marie Antoinette,’ Canal+’s Lavish Costume Drama, Renewed for Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

French pay TV group Canal+ has ordered a second season of its dazzling historical drama “Marie Antoinette.” BAFTA-nominated Ed Bazalgette (“The Last Kingdom,” “Doctor Who”) will direct the first four episodes.

While Deborah Davis (“The Favourite”) still on board as creator, season 2’s writing team is led by Louise Ironside, joined by Charlotte Wolf, Francesca Forristal and Andrew Bampfield.

The series, which is being backed by Banijay and Capa Drama (Newen Studios), is expected to start filming in the fall. The new season will continue telling the epic story of the avant-garde young queen, played by Emilia Schüle (“Ku’damm 56/ 63”), with Louis Cunningham (“Bridgerton”) as the king of France, Louis XVI.

Commissioned by Canal+’s Creation Originale unit, the upcoming season will portray how the royal couple at their height of their power faced an unprecedented financial crisis. The incessant attacks of Provence and Chartres against the royal couple stirred up the hatred of the nobles while disastrous consequences.

Produced by Capa Drama and Banijay Studios France, “Marie Antoinette” will once again be distributed globally by Banijay Rights.

The first series proved a hit outside of France. It sold to over 70 territories, including PBS Distribution in the U.S., BBC First in Australia and BBC Two and iPlayer in the UK, which reported consolidated viewing figures of 2.1 million for its premiere in 2022. The show also sold to broadcasters across Europe and Latin America.

“Without a doubt, ‘Marie Antoinette’ has been a popular drama with our buyers worldwide, and this is testament to the world-class producers in France who have created a premium, returning series for the international market,” said Cathy Payne, CEO of Banijay Rights.

“The flawless, high-quality production is filled with glamourous talent and lavish locations, and we’re thrilled to offer a landmark new season of this unique interpretation of the fashionable French queen to global audiences,” Payne continued.

“Marie Antoinette” is produced by Claude Chelli and Margaux Balsan for Capa Drama, Stéphanie Chartreux for Banijay Studios France.