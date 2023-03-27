Marco Tombolini Promoted to CEO of Fremantle Italy

Fremantle is restructuring management of its Italian operations by promoting Marco Tombolini to the role of CEO Fremantle Italy.

Tombolini, who since May of 2022 was Fremantle Italy co-CEO, will now “Take the helm of all areas and functions of the company, with the senior management of Fremantle Italy reporting directly to him,” a Fremantle statement said.

Gabriele Immirzi – who had long served as Fremantle Italy CEO prior to sharing the CEO role with Tombolini since last May – has now stepped down but is staying in the Fremantle fold becoming co-CEO with Lorenzo Mieli of The Apartment Pictures.

Fremantle-owned The Apartment is the expanding film and TV shingle behind upcoming big-budget Apple TV Italian original series “Ferrari” and Angelina Jolie-directed anti-war drama “Without Blood,” among other high-profile titles. Fremantle’s other Italian companies are Wildside, which is run by Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Gangarossa and recently produced new Disney+ original series The Good Mothers,” which won a prize in Berlin, and Lux Vide the outfit behind TV series “Medici,” “Devils” and “Leonardo.”

Fremantle also operates under its own label in Italy, producing a slew of talent shows such as “X Factor” and “Got Talent” as well as other content including docs.

Marco Tombolini is a former CCO of Endemol in Italy who in 2010 became managing director of Sony Spain and subsequently became managing director of Toro Media and Talpa Italia. Tombolini joined Fremantle Italy in 2018, first as director of its Wavy division at the time and then as its chief strategy officer.

The Italian restructuring comes after Fremantle in January unveiled a new European leadership team appointing Italy-based former Paramount Global exec Jaime Ondarza, as head of Southern Europe. Ondarza now oversees Fremantle’s production businesses in France, Israel (Abot Hameiri), Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

“I have known Marco for many years and have always admired his remarkable talent, vision and ability to work in a team,” commented Fremantle’s Group COO and CEO of Continental Europe, in a statement.

“I am sure that thanks to his leadership and the support that he will receive from Jaime Ondarza as CEO Southern Europe, Fremantle Italy will continue to grow, creating even more innovative shows capable of engaging and inspiring audiences,” he added.

“Italy is one of the most important countries for our group in terms of the extraordinary creativity the country’s talents express, along with their excellent professionalism and ability to deliver,” Scrosati went on to note. “Marco’s appointment confirms our commitment to continue investing in this market, creating new jobs and supporting the growth of the country’s cultural industry,” he said.

“It is a privilege to be able to count on Marco at the helm of Fremantle Italy,” said Ondarza in the statement. “He has demonstrated talent and vision and I am sure that with his leadership the company will reach even more ambitious goals,” he added.