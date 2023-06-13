Disney Unveils Animated Series at Annecy, Teases ‘Magicampers’ and ‘The Sunnyridge 3’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney Branded Television and Disney Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) looks set to reveal a slew of new titles at France’s Annecy Animation Festival.

Apart from “Disney Junior’s Ariel,” a new series inspired by “The Little Mermaid,” pre-school adventure series “Magicampers” has also been greenlit.

Set at a day camp for magical creatures – its protagonists, Darly and Loomis, are half-pig and half-Pegasus, and half-donkey and half-unicorn – and created by Obie Scott Wade, it’s set to premiere globally on Disney+ and Disney Junior next year.

“We instantly fell in love with this ensemble of unique hybrid characters, who each combine something magical and something ordinary within themselves,” said Orion Ross, vice president of animation for The Walt Disney Company EMEA.

“Their adventures in this lush fantastical world are wildly fun and also explore what it means to grow up and discover yourself.”

The announcement of “Magicampers” will very shortly be made this Tuesday at the Annecy Festival as part of a presentation, titled “The Next 100,” centering on both Disney’s storied legacy in animation, as well as how the company is creating the next generation of hits, Disney anticipated.

The presentation will be hosted by Hélène Etzi, country manager and general manager of media for The Walt Disney Company France, Orion Ross, vice president of animation for The Walt Disney Company EMEA, and Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, which looks set to include multiple announcements.

Also among new titles are Disney Channel’s “StuGo,” about middle schoolers tricked into attending a fake academic summer camp by a mad scientist, and comedy-mystery series “The Sunnyridge 3,” created by Stevie Gee and Essy May, the latter led by three friends who decide to finally investigate what’s really going on in a truly bizarre shopping center.

“When these ordinary kids look beneath the surface of their neighborhood mall, they uncover actual conspiracies and mysteries that get even weirder than they could have possibly imagined,” said Ross.

“This unpredictable comedy will keep both kids and grownups guessing at every twist and turn. Stevie and Essy’s fresh visual style and off-the-wall humor are being beautifully brought to life by the teams at Blink and Boat Rocker.”

While “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” will premiere on July 5 on Disney+ – with Annecy audience set to be treated to a first-look trailer – new episodes of fan-favorite “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” about the iconic chipmunks are coming later this year.

More “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” now in its fourth season, is also to be expected, as well as Season Three of “Firebuds,” about the children of first responders, Season Three of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” and Season Two of “Kiff.”

A drill down on Disney Branded Television and Disney EMEA slate, drawing on the companies’ own descriptions:

Series Greenlights:

Disney Branded Television

“Disney Junior’s Ariel” (Disney Junior)

Executive Producer: Lynne Southerland

Producer: Ezra Edmond

Supervising Director: Kuni Tomita Bowen

Art Director: Chrystin Garland

Story Editors: Norma P. Sepulveda and Keith Wagner

Produced by: Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior

“Disney Junior’s Ariel” is an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the story of “The Little Mermaid.” It follows 8-year-old Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom and beyond. The series features classic characters from the original feature film, as well as new additions like Ariel’s best friends, mer-children Lucia and Fernie. The series is currently in production for a 2024 release across Disney platforms worldwide.

“StuGo,” (Disney Channel)

Creator/Executive Producer: Ryan Gillis

Co-Executive Producer: Sunil Hall

Story Editor: Craig Lewis

Produced by: Titmouse in association with Disney Channel

“StuGo” is an original animated series about six middle schoolers who are tricked into attending a fake academic summer camp by a mad scientist. Now they’re stuck for three months on a wild tropical island with mind-reading manatees, giant fighting fungi and fashion-forward mutants. Less academia than they’d hoped for, but a lot more adventure. The cast includes Tania Gunadi as Pliny, Zosia Mamet as Merian, Gabourey Sidibe as Francis, Charlyne Yi, Zach Reino, Deborah Baker Jr. and Lorraine Toussaint as Dr. Lullah.

Disney EMEA

“Magicampers,” (Disney+)

Creator: Obie Scott Wade

Executive Producer: Sandrine Nguyen Tiet

Director: Daniel Dubuis

Writers: Ashley Mendoza, Simon Nicholson, Elizabeth Kamir

Produced by: Mikros Animation for Disney EMEA

Disney’s preschool original follows the adventures of best friends Darly and Loomis at a day camp for magical creatures. Darly is half-pig and half-Pegasus, Loomis is half-donkey and half-unicorn, and their friends are mythical mashups of all stripes. They dream of becoming legendary, but becoming a legend isn’t about mastering magic powers or winning the biggest prize. It’s about understanding and accepting yourself and others, and working together. The series stars a diverse young cast, with Uzo Aduba as nature spirit and camp leader Treena.

“The Sunnyridge 3,” (Disney+)

Creators: Stevie Gee and Essy May

Executive Producers: Chapman Maddox, Jen Coatsworth, James Stevenson Bretton, Jon

Rutherford, Benjamin Lole

Director: Liz Whittaker

Head Writer: Jack Bernhardt

Produced by: Blink Industries and Boat Rocker for Disney EMEA

In the original comedy-mystery series, a trio of lifelong best friends investigate strange goings-on in a bizarre shopping center on the fringes of suburban London. Rose, Jeru and Wayne practically grew up at the Sunnyridge Mall, but this summer, the weirdness has gone to a whole new level. Could it be werewolves, hauntings or an ancient curse? Robots, aliens or renegade AI? The trio will discover that the truth is always stranger than fiction in this unpredictable genre-bending mashup created by British team Stevie Gee and Essy May.

The Sunnyridge 3 Disney

Series Renewals:

Disney EMEA

“Chip n’ Dale: Park Life” New Episodes (Disney+)

Producer: Marc du Pontavice

Directors: Jean Cayrol, Frédéric Martin, Khalil Ben Namaane

Head Writer: Nicole Paglia

Produced by: Xilam Animation for Disney EMEA

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” stars much-loved chipmunk underdogs in a nonverbal, classic-style comedy, following the ups and downs of two creatures living life in a big city park. Combining the traditions of slapstick cartoons with contemporary, comedic character-driven narratives, season two introduces huge new adventures for the two troublemakers. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale are joined in their pursuit of acorns by Donald, Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies.

Disney Branded Television

“Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends” Season 4 (Disney Junior)

Executive Producer: Harrison Wilcox

Co-Executive Producers: Bart Jennett and Chris Moreno

Co-Producer/Story Editor: Becca Topol

Supervising Producer: Steve Grover

Produced by: Disney Junior and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons

The first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers, it follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as they team up with Iron Man, Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat foes like Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day. Season four of the hit series will once again introduce even more new heroes and baddies for the Spidey team to interact with and be part of their adventures.

“Firebuds” Season 3, (Disney Junior)

Creator/Executive Producer: Craig Gerber

Producer: Craig Simpson

Supervising Director: Robb Pratt

Co-Story Editors: Krystal Banzon and Jeremy Shipp

Produced by: Disney Television Animation

From Emmy Award-winning creator and executive producer Craig Gerber (Disney’s “Elena of Avalor” and “Sofia the First”), “Firebuds” is a music-filled series following a team of young kids who are the children of first responders, and their talking vehicle sidekicks, as they embark on adventures together and learn what it truly means to be a hero. Season three of the series will feature a water rescue theme.

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Season 3 (Disney+)

Creator/Executive Producer: Bruce W. Smith

Executive Producer: Ralph Farquhar

Co-Executive Producer/Story Editor: Calvin Brown, Jr.

Co-Executive Producer: Latoya Raveneau

Producer: Jan Hirota

Produced by: Disney Television Animation

The Emmy and NAACP Award-winning revival follows the adventures and misadventures of 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The 2020s bring new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny. Penny’s friends return, including Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael, along with a couple of new faces, Maya and KG. Penny’s Suga Mama also returns, ready as ever to dispense tough love or a gentle hand whenever Penny needs it.

“Kiff” Season 2, (Disney Channel)

Creators/Executive Producers: Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal

Co-Producer/Story Editor: Kent Osborne

Producer: Winnie Chaffee

Produced by: Titmouse in association with Disney Channel

From South African creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal, “Kiff” follows an optimistic squirrel and her chill bunny bestie, Barry, as they navigate school, relationships and their often-eccentric community in Table Town, a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together. Inspired by the people and places Heavens and Smal experienced when they were growing up in Cape Town, each half-hour episode, comprising two 11-minute stories, includes a new original song.

Sneak-Peeks:

Disney EMEA

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” (July 5 on Disney+)

Executive Producers: Peter Ramsey, Tendayi Nyeke and Anthony Silverston

Produced by: Triggerfish for Disney EMEA

This action-packed animated sci-fi anthology presents 10 futuristic visions from Africa inspired by its diverse histories and cultures. Executive produced by Oscar winner Peter Ramsey, the shorts draw on uniquely African perspectives to imagine brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits and monsters. Featuring stories from creators from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe, it takes viewers on an unforgettable ride into Africa’s future, presenting visions of the continent as never seen before.

“The Doomies,” (Disney+)

Creators: Andrès Fernandez & Pozla (aka Rémi Zaarour)

Producer: Marc du Pontavice

Director: Andrès Fernandez

Head Writer: Henry Gifford

Produced by: Xilam Animation for Disney EMEA

When best friends Bobby and Romy open a gateway to another world, they turn their sleepy coastal town into a hotspot for creatures of doom. Roped into an epic supernatural mystery, they will cross paths with the “Chosen One” and battle both literal and inner monsters. Spooky comedy that combines thrills, chills and surprises with character-driven comedy from an odd couple of ordinary teens engulfed by extraordinary circumstances. It takes place in a quirky French town in the heart of Brittany, imagined with moody flair and graphic style.

“Dragon Striker,” (Disney+)

Creator/Producer: Sylvain Dos Santos

Director: Charles Lefebvre

Head Writer: Paul McKeown

Produced by: Cybergroup Studios and La Chouette Compagnie for Disney EMEA

When the world’s most popular sport combines with magic, awesomeness escalates quicker than a dragon-powered strike! In this adventure full of comedy and high-stakes sports drama, elite players have magical signature moves they can use on the pitch. Key can only dream of entering the school where the greatest players train before joining the big leagues, until he discovers he may be the legendary “Dragon Striker.” Key joins a team of hapless underdogs who take on the school champions, fighting to prevent an ancient evil from resurfacing.

Dragon Striker Disney

Disney Branded Television

“The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly,” (July 28 on Disney+)

Executive Producer: Paul Rudish

Producer: Philip M. Cohen

Director: Eddie Trigueros

Produced by: Disney Television Animation

The beloved Emmy Award-winning “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” shorts culminate with a final episode titled “Steamboat Silly,” which follows Mickey Mouse and his friends as they must stop hundreds of old film reel versions of Mickey from wreaking havoc all over town. The short will debut July 28 on Disney+ as part of Disney’s 100-year anniversary celebration.

“Primos,” (Disney Channel)

Creator/Executive Producer: Natasha Kline

Producer: Philip Cohen

Supervising Director: Shaun Cashman

Story Editor: Karla Sakas Shropshire

Produced by: Disney Television Animation

“Primos” introduces Tater Ramirez Humphrey, an eccentric girl with big dreams, determined to find what makes her extraordinary. When her 12 chaotic cousins move in for the summer, they help her discover her true self. The series is inspired by Natasha Kline’s childhood experiences with her extended multicultural Mexican American family. The main cast includes Myrna Velasco as Tater, Melissa Villaseñor, Nellie Ramirez Humphrey, Michelle Ortiz, Bibi Ramirez Humphrey, Jim Conroy, Bud Humphrey and more.

Primos Disney

“Zombies: The Re-Animated Series Shorts,” (Disney Channel)

Executive Producers: Aliki Theofilopoulos, Jack Ferraiolo, Gary Marsh, David Light, and Joseph Raso

Producer: Melanie Pal

Supervising Director: Leah Artwick

Story Editor: Rachel McNevin

Produced by: Disney Television Animation

Animated short-form series that continues the adventures of fan favorites Zed, Addison and the Seabrook crew from the hit “Zombies” franchise. The shorts, which keep the spirit and jam-packed music of the movies, find the friends encountering new monsters, while dealing with school and new experiences like a never-ending summer time loop. Reprising their roles are Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim, Ariel Martin, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza, Carla Jeffery, Trevor Tordjman, Jonathan Langdon and more.

Fans can first catch the Seabrook crew in animated form in “Zombies: The Re-Animated Series Shorts,” premiering Friday, July 21, on Disney Channel, Disney Channel YouTube and DisneyNOW, and thereafter on Disney+. Next, “Zombies: The Re-Animated Series,” a new comedy-musical animated series, will premiere on Disney Channel.

“Playdate with Winnie the Pooh,” (Disney Junior)

Executive Producer: Chris Hamilton

Co-Executive Producer: Elise Fachon

Producer: Greg Chalekian

Director: Jojo Ramos Patrick

Produced by: OddBot Inc. in association with Disney Junior

“Playdate with Winnie the Pooh” follows a young Pooh Bear as he enjoys playdates with his friends. Set in the exciting outdoors of the Hundred Acre Wood, these musical shorts emphasize collaborative play and the joy of spending time with others. “Playdate with Winnie the Pooh” is set to debut this summer in the U.S. and will then roll out globally.

Playdate With Winnie the Pooh Disney

“Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs,” (Disney Junior)

Executive Producer: Chris Hamilton

Co-Executive Producer: Elise Fachon

Producer: Greg Chalekian

Director: Henry Dalton

Produced by: OddBot Inc. in association with Disney Junior

These musical shorts for preschoolers celebrate the heritage of Disney with classic characters and songs from beloved movies, series and attractions that highlight the wonder and magic of the brand. Performed by Rob Cantor and Genevieve Goings, the shorts feature reimagined versions of classic songs, including “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King” or “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana.” The shorts will begin airing on Disney Junior and Disney+ in the U.S. this summer as part of Disney’s 100-year anniversary celebration.