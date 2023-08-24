‘Love Is Blind: U.K.’ Reveals Emma and Matt Willis as Hosts

The U.K. version of Netflix dating series “Love Is Blind” has revealed Emma and Matt Willis as its hosts.

“Love Is Blind: U.K.” is set to launch next year. As in the original, the show “will see singletons across the country, who want to be loved for who they are rather than what they look like, sign up for a less conventional approach to modern dating,” according to an official description. The U.S. version is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Matt Willis is known as the singer of pop-punk band Busted, and Emma Willis has presented “Big Brother” as well as the U.K. edition of Netflix reality series “The Circle.” The two married in 2008 after three years of dating, and have three children together.

“I’m so excited to be presenting the U.K. version of ‘Love Is Blind’ with Emma. We love the show!” Matt Willis said in a statement. “It’s been such a dream working together and fascinating to watch the process unfold. Experiencing this new project side by side has been really amazing and I can’t wait for people to come on this journey with us.”

Emma Willis added, “I love to play matchmaker with my friends and love LOVE so I am so excited to be co-hosting the first ever U.K. version of ‘Love Is Blind.’ I’m intrigued to see people connect on a purely emotional and mental level right off the bat, without visuals playing a part. Plus – you’re getting double Willis! I’ve loved going to work with Matt and we’re both obsessed with the show, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity!”

“Love Is Blind” premieres its fifth season in the U.S. on Sept. 22, and has been wildly popular on the streamer.