Louis Theroux To Deliver Edinburgh TV Festival Mactaggart Lecture

Louis Theroux will deliver this year’s James MacTaggart memorial lecture, the flagship address at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

The documentary maker, who also founded unscripted production company Mindhouse in 2019, has examined everything from Scientology to porn to neo-Nazis in his films. He has also turned his hand to social media, podcasting and streaming.

Theroux will address the challenges broadcasters face in today’s “multi-platform universe,” how he has maintained longevity after a quarter of a century in the broadcasting industry and the pros and cons of the tech revolution we are all living through.

“I am beyond thrilled to be asked to deliver this year’s MacTaggart lecture,” Theroux said. “The old Chinese curse runs, ‘May you live in interesting times.’ But I also believe interesting times – to those of us whose job it is to report on them and reflect them, while also providing an occasional distraction from them – can be a blessing. The many years I’ve spent reporting on the fringes have been an ample education on the nature of human psychology and the strange place the world now finds itself in. I look forward to sharing some insight into what I think I’ve learned.”

Last year former “Newsnight” anchor Emily Maitlis presented the lecture. Previous speakers include Michaela Coel, Armando Iannucci, Rupert Murdoch, David Olusoga and Jack Thorne.

The festival’s executive chair, Fatima Salaria, said: “Louis is one of the most thoughtful and pointed figures in TV with a wide range of cultural interests and a broad appeal across generations. I can’t wait to hear his take on where TV is, where it’s come from and where it’s going.”