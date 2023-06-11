‘Lord of the Dance’ Star Michael Flatley Sets Drama Biopic In the Works With StoryFirst (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Flatley, best known as the creator and star of Irish stage show “Lord of the Dance,” is set to be immortalized on screen with a biographical drama series about his life.

Produced by StoryFirst and tentatively titled “Dancelord,” the series is billed as a “no holds barred biopic” which will chronicle the highs and lows of Flatley’s colorful life.

It has been written by Micho Rutare (“Z Nation”) with casting set to begin imminently. Jessica Sherman (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is on-board as casting director.

“For every transcendent moment onstage, Flatley endures grueling hours of pain and the loneliness of the road,” reads the synopsis. “Taunted by the media and, at times, doubted by everyone but his fans, Flatley bounces back time and again, dancing from his heart well into middle age and transforming Irish dance forever.”

Flatley was born in Chicago where, despite the misgivings of his traditional Irish dance teachers, he pioneered his own unique techniques that saw him rise to global recognition with “Riverdance” in 1994. But, following a dispute with the stage show’s producers, he was unceremoniously fired, prompting him to come up with his own, new show: “Lord of the Dance.”

The dance extravaganza has since generated over $1 billion worth of tickets to 70 million people in 60 countries.

Rod Gunner and Peter Gerwe are set to executive produce “Dancelord” for StoryFirst, alongside Flatley. Ben Rosenblatt and Micho Rutare will also exec producer through their American Meme banner.

Gary Marenzi is handling worldwide sales through Marenzi & Associates.

“I’m honored and humbled to be able to share my story with the world and confident that StoryFirst will deliver an inspirational and, hopefully, motivational message to people everywhere,” said Flatley. “If you work hard and follow your dreams, then nothing is impossible.”

Gunner said: ‘I’ve known Michael for many years and it never ceases to amaze me how he consistently confronts adversity head on, in everything he does, whatever the odds, and never considers potential defeat. The ‘Dancelord’ series dramatically demonstrates that remarkable determination to his legion of fans all over the world, whilst illustrating his unique talent.”

Rosenblatt added: “We are so grateful that Michael Flatley, one of one, has put his full trust and faith in us to tell his compelling story. While I’ve been aware of Michael’s work since I was a kid, I was genuinely blown away when I learned the behind-the-scenes story of how it all came to be. With Micho’s eloquent words and Rod’s experience and talent, I know that this will be a special project with a team uniquely suited to convey the essence of this unique man’s incredible journey.”