‘LOL: Last One Laughing’ Coming to Denmark and Norway as Prime Video Orders 12 New Unscripted Titles for the Nordics

Prime Video has unveiled 12 new unscripted reality and entertainment series coming to the Nordics, including an adaptation of the hit format “LOL: Last One Laughing” for Denmark and Norway.

The streamer has also renewed the Swedish version of “LOL: Last One Laughing” for a second season. All Nordic versions of “LOL: Last One Laughing” are filmed and produced in Sweden by Jarowskij in Sweden, Metronome in Denmark and Nordisk Banijay in Norway.

New Prime Video shows also include the Norwegian docu-reality series “Girls of Oslo,” a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of of well-known influencers Sophie Elise, Isabel Raad, Nora Haukland and Anniken Englund Jørgensen. “Girls of Oslo” is produced by Salto Film and will launch this Fall on Prime Video in Norway.

Other titles include “Bingo & Julia,” produced by Nexiko, about the luxurious life of Bingo Rimér and Julia Franzén; “Parneviks All In!,” an adventure show produced by ITV about Sweden’s popular couple, Mia and Jesper Parnevik; and the second season of “Good Luck Guys,” following several influential couples who embark on a wild journey in rural Thailand. “Good Luck Guys” is produced by Mastiff Norway, Mastiff Denmark, and Meter Sweden. Prime Video, whose subscription in the Nordics is priced at 59 SEK per month, has also renewed the hidden camera show “Pranked” for Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

“Parneviks All In!” Courtesy of Prime Video

Season 2 of “Pranked,” produced by ITV in Sweden and Norway, and United Productions in Denmark, will feature Danny Saucedo in Sweden, Nicklas Bendtner in Denmark and new hosts Aleksander Saeterstøl and Martine Lunde in Norway.

“These familiar faces, places and stories give further breadth and depth to our growing local slate, and alongside our global original content, further builds out Prime Video as a premium entertainment destination that our customers love,” said Martin Backlund, managing director of Prime Video in the Nordics.

The Nordic Originals available on Prime Video also include hit series “The Bridge” as well as “Citadel,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Daisy Jones & the Six,” “Reacher” and “The Boys.”