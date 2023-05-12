‘Lockwood & Co.’ Canceled at Netflix After One Season

“Lockwood & Co.” has been canceled at Netflix after one season.

The supernatural detective series, which is based on Jonathan Stroud’s young adult novels of the same name, was developed by Joe Cornish under his Complete Fiction banner and debuted on Netflix in January of this year.

It starred Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle, a teenage ghost hunter with a tragic past, who teams up with Anthony Lockwood (played by Cameron Chapman) and George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) to form a ghost-busting agency that specializes in dealing with deadly ghouls.

Variety understands that while Netflix was very pleased with the show, and especially the work that had gone into it, viewing numbers didn’t meet the threshold to greenlight a second season.

But Complete Fiction, which was founded by Cornish together with Edgar Wright, Nira Park and Rachael Prior, will continue to work with Netflix. The companies already have a number of projects in development.

In a statement, Complete Fiction said making the show had been “one of the most rewarding experiences of our careers” and thanked Netflix, Stroud and the show’s cast, crew and fans – whom they namechecked as the Lock Nation – for helping them bring the books to life and embracing the series.

In January, it was also confirmed Netflix would not be proceeding with a planned adaptation of Stuart Turton’s “The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle.”

Read Complete Fiction’s full statement below:

“With heavy hearts, we announce that ‘Lockwood & Co.’ will not be returning for a second series. Making this show was one of the most rewarding experiences of our careers and we will forever treasure it. Being trusted by the supremely talented Jonathan Stroud to adapt his outstanding series of books was an honour and a privilege. Working with him as closely as we did across the development, production and release of Lockwood & Co has made him a friend, and part of the Complete Fiction family, for life.

We are particularly proud of the gifted young actors who brought Jonathan’s beloved fictional characters to the screen with such warmth, charm and vulnerability. Ruby, Cameron and Ali were our perfect Lucy, Lockwood and George. We couldn’t have asked for a more dedicated or talented trio. All three are superstars and we can’t wait to see them shine in the dazzling bright future that undoubtedly awaits them. We want to thank our breathtakingly talented cast and crew for the dedication and top-level craft they brought to this production. The love and the care they took is in every frame. We also want to thank our brilliant team at Netflix U.K., who shared and supported our passion and vision for the show from start to finish. We are all very proud of it.

To the fans – to Lock Nation – you really have been the greatest. We cannot thank you enough for how much you have embraced, celebrated and loved the show. You are the kindest, most creative group of people online and it has been so gratifying to see how your passion for these characters and this world has brought you all together. This might be the end of the line for the TV show, but the books live on, as do the friendships made. We encourage you to embrace both.

So many people have watched and enjoyed the show globally, and that, at the end of the day, is why we do what we do. So keep watching great TV. Keep going to the movies. Keep taking chances on new things. Stay ‘just reckless enough.'”