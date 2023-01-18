Lisa Joy to Preside Over Series Mania Festival’s Competition Jury

Lisa Joy, the Emmy-nominated writer, director and executive producer (“Pushing Daisies,” “Westworld”), is set to preside over this year’s Series Mania Festival and its international competition.

Joy is best known as the co-creator, writer, director, and executive producer of the HBO science-fiction drama series “Westworld” which earned 54 Emmy nominations for its first three seasons. She recently produced “The Peripheral,” the series adaptation of William Gibson’s 2014 sci-fi thriller novel, starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Gary Carr for Amazon. Joy is currently in production on “Fallout,” a television series based on the worldwide best-selling video game franchise, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins, also for Amazon.

Joy’s previous credits includes the ABC comedy series “Pushing Daisies” and the USA Network crime drama series “Burn Notice.” She made her feature film directorial debut with “Reminiscence” in 2021.

“We are very pleased to be announcing here in Los Angeles that the multi-talented, remarkably versatile, Lisa Joy will be our Jury President for the upcoming edition of Series Mania,” said Laurence Herszberg, Series Mania founder and general Director, who announced the news alongside Frederic Lavigne, Series Mania’s artistic director, at a cocktail event on Tuesday (Jan. 17) at the French consulate in Los Angeles.

“Lisa’s experience and passion for creating complex and big canvas stories, coupled with her many credits including the highly successful drama series ‘Westworld,’ make her the perfect choice to be leading our international jury,” Herszberg continued.

“I am thrilled to serve as Jury president of the 2023 Series Mania,” said Joy, who will be on hand in Lille. “The festival is an inspiring celebration of the great, diverse, and international stories being told in television. It’s also a community of some of the most exciting storytellers and new voices working today,” Joy added.

The upcoming edition of Series Mania will take place March 17-24. Joy, along with other jury members who will be announced shortly, will award the Grand prize for best series, as well as the prizes for best actress, best actor, and best writing.

Additional awards will also be presented during the closing night ceremony on March 24. As part of Series Mania, the Series Mania Forum, the industry arm of the Festival, will be held March 21-23, 2023 with the Lille Dialogues set for March 23.