Unresolved Lillehammer Case to Be Explored in Spy Thriller Series ‘Blindspot’ by Maipo, Spiro Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Maipo Film, the leading Norwegian banner behind “Heirs of the Night” and “Lykkeland,” has teamed up with Tel Aviv-based Spiro Films (“When Heroes Fly”) to develop “Blindspot,” a thought-provoking series about the enigmatic Lillehammer case of 1973.

The gripping series unfolds in the aftermath of the tragic Munich Massacre, when a group of Mossad agents were dispatched to Lillehammer with the mission to eliminate Ali Hassan Salameh, the leader of the Black September organization. But upon their arrival, the agents mistakenly identified Ahmed Bouchikhi, a Moroccan waiter, as their intended target. On the evening of July 21, just a day after the misidentification, the Mossad agents carried out the assassination before Bouchikhi’s pregnant wife, ending an innocent life. What was initially intended as a swift and covert operation for the Mossad soon transformed into a political nightmare.

This drama series will unravel the complex web of events surrounding the Lillehammer case, shedding light on the untold stories of those whose lives were forever changed.

“Through meticulous research and riveting storytelling, the series aims to delve into the human cost of such operations and the enduring effects on individuals caught in the crossfire of international espionage” Maipo Film and Spiro Films said in a statement.

Both companies are part of The Creatives, an alliance regrouping leading independent production companies to help them develop and fund high-quality international dramas series and films.

Maipo Film and Spiro Films said they’ll be “creating a powerful and emotionally charged narrative that explores the human drama behind this perplexing chapter in history.”

Maipo Film recently won the top prize at Series Mania in Lille with “Tipping Point,” an eco-thriller set between the northern coast of Norway and the North Pole. The company also took home a prize at Canneseries with the politically-minded show “State of Happiness.”

Spiro Films, one of Israel’s top production banners, has a track record with spy thrillers and political films, having previously produced “When Heroes Fly” — which won a prize at Canneseries — as well as “No Man’s Land” and Samuel Maoz’s Venice-prizewinning “Foxtrot.”