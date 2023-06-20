LGBTQ+ Activist Moud Goba to be Honored With 2023 BET International Global Good Award (EXCLUSIVE)

LGBTQ+ activist Moud Goba will be honored with the 2023 BET International Global Good Award.

The award is BET International’s recognition of public figures who use their platform for social responsibility and goodness while demonstrating a commitment to the welfare of the global Black community. Past honorees include artist and philanthropist Akon and Kenyan mental health advocate Sitawa Wafula.

Zimbabwe-born Goba has spent the past 20 years working with several U.K.-based grassroots organizations focused on fostering LGBTQ+ safe spaces and refugee integration in society. Goba works as national manager for Micro Rainbow, an initiative that provides safe shelters for LGBTQ+ asylum seekers and refugees and her role there earned her a place on the 2022 BBC 100 Women list.

Goba was also involved in the safe integration of LGBTQ+ refugees arriving in the U.K. from Afghanistan. She also serves as one of U.K. Black Pride’s founding members and chairs its board of trustees.

Goba said: “It is such a humbling experience to be recognized for this award – I feel happy, proud, excited and overwhelmed. This award goes beyond personal recognition, it shines a light on the work of Micro Rainbow and the work we do to support LGBTQI+ refugees. This achievement validates the lived experiences of refugees like myself and those who are still walking the journey to finding safety and freedom.”

Monde Twala, senior VP and co-general manager, Paramount Africa and lead, BET International, said: “Moud’s work has been pivotal in the lives of so many and we couldn’t be prouder to celebrate her monumental contributions to the LGBTQ+ community with this year’s BET International Global Good Award. Throughout the years, our inspirational Global Good honorees have become a huge part of BET International’s legacy, and it’s important we continue recognizing the positive impacts of their work for the Black community globally.”

The BET Awards 2023 will simulcast live on BET Africa, BET Pluto Brazil and MTV Brazil on June 25, followed by international broadcasts on MTV U.K. on June 26 and BET France on June 27. The show will also be available on-demand in the U.K. via My5 and Sky VOD.