‘Doctor Who’ Taps ‘Am I Unreasonable’ Star Lenny Rush for Season 14

“Doctor Who” has just added another star to its roster: 14-year-old Lenny Rush.

Rush is set to join the fourteenth season of the re-booted series as a mysterious figure called Morris. He’ll star alongside Ncuti Gatwa, who will take the mantle from David Tennant as the new Timelord, and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. Indira Varma also stars as a new character known only as the Duchess while Jonathan Groff joins in “a mysterious and exciting guest role,” according to the BBC.

In May, Rush won a BAFTA award for best male performance in a comedy for his role in “Am I Being Unreasonable” alongside Daisy May Cooper.

He has also appeared in “Dodger” (in which he played alongside another Doctor Who, Christopher Eccleston) and “A Christmas Carol.”

“It’s an absolute honour to be part of ‘Doctor Who,’ one of the most iconic shows on television and wow what a dream come true!” said Rush.



“Doctor Who” show runner Russell T Davies said: “This is what ‘Doctor Who’s’ all about, brand new talent from the next generation, and no one’s more talented than Lenny! He joins the TARDIS team just in time for the Doctor’s greatest nightmare, so hold on tight!”

“Doctor Who” is set to return this November with three specials starring Tennant, who reprises his role for the show’s sixtieth anniversary. Gatwa will then take over in a new season slated to drop over the holidays.

The show will premiere in the U.K. and Ireland on the BBC while Disney+ is the home of “Doctor Who” internationally.

