BDSM, Incels, Cyber Stalking Investigated in Former ‘Love Island’ Presenter Laura Whitmore’s ITVX Show

Former “Love Island” presenter Laura Whitmore is tackling some controversial issues in her new show for U.K. streamer ITVX.

The three-part series “Laura Whitmore Investigates” sees Whitmore travel within the U.K., Europe and the U.S. In one episode, Whitmore investigates toxic masculinity with a focus on the subculture of involuntary celibates, or incels, a male-dominated, misogynistic online world where alienated males who struggle to engage with women share their anti-female mindsets, developing communities around their resentment.

Another episode explores how changing attitudes to sex in Britain have seen BDSM become a multi-billion industry with more and more people experimenting, particularly with the act of choking during sex. The episode examines the influence of pornography as well as looking into the rise of the so-called “50 Shades” defense, whereby men accused of murdering their sexual partner claim the death was caused by rough sex that went wrong.

With cyber stalking on the rise, in another episode Whitmore looks at how and why it actually happens — the motivations of the stalker, how they operate and how people can protect themselves.

“This series shines a light on a range of issues, which along with the contributors, victims and experts involved, we hope will resonate with viewers and help us to understand their dangers, complexities and consider possible resolutions,” Whitmore said. “It’s been a an intense, eye-opening and at times emotional experience and one that I’m incredibly proud of.”

“Laura Whitmore Investigates” is commissioned for ITV by Jo Clinton-Davis, controller of factual and Sue Murphy, head of factual entertainment. Whitmore is an associate producer on the series. It will drop on ITVX in late July.

Clinton-Davis said: “Each of these issues is uniquely disturbing and dark, particularly because they feel like peculiarly 21st century threats emerging from or aggravated by our online world. Laura Whitmore’s willingness to delve into these areas and meet people at all levels whose lives are caught up in or have been devastatingly impacted by incel culture, rough sex and cyber stalking allows us to gain an insight into how each operates, how they affect us and what we can do to combat them.”