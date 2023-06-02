Lashana Lynch Joins Eddie Redmayne in ‘Day of the Jackal’ Series at Sky, Peacock (EXCLUSIVE)

Lashana Lynch is set for a starring role in the Sky and Peacock series adaptation of “The Day of the Jackal,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Lynch will join Eddie Redmayne in the series, which is based on the Frederick Forsyth novel of the same name that was subsequently adapted into the hit 1973 film from Universal Pictures.

Per the official logline, the series “is a bold, modern reimagining of the beloved and respected novel and film. This contemporary drama will stay true to the DNA of the original story while delving deeper into the chameleon like ‘anti-hero’ at the heart of the story in a high octane, cinematic, globetrotting ‘cat and mouse’ thriller, set amidst the turbulent geo-political landscape of our time.”

Redmayne will star as notorious assassin The Jackal, while Lynch will play Bianca, described as “a tenacious law enforcement agent determined to catch The Jackal.”

Lynch has starred in a string of high-profile films in the past few years. Among those, she starred opposite Viola Davis in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King” and opposite Daniel Craig in the James Bond film “No Time to Die.” She is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the role of Maria Rambeau. She has played that part in the films “Captain Marvel” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” to date. She is also known for playing Miss Honey in the musical film “Matilda” and recently wrapped filming on the Bob Marley biopic “One Love.”

In television, she is known for her work in the Shonda Rhimes show “Still Star-Crossed,” “Death in Paradise” for BBC One,” and “Crims” for BBC Three. She is repped by The BWH Agency in the UK and CAA, Color Creative, Narrative, and Sloane Offer in the US.

“The Day of the Jackal” hails from Universal International Studios and Carnival Films, which is part of UIS. Ronan Bennett is writing the adaptation, while Brian Kirk will direct. Carnival’s Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant will executive produce along with Redmayne. Lynch serves as co-executive producer. Sam Hoyle will executive produce for Sky Studios, while Forsyth is on board as a consulting producer. Christopher Hall will produce.

The series will be available on Peacock in the US and on Sky in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales of the series. Production will begin later this year.