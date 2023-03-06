King Charles’ Coronation to Get Royal Parody on Harry Enfield Comedy ‘The Windsors’

As if King Charles III didn’t already have enough drama in his life, between his logorrheic son Prince Harry and disgraced brother Prince Andrew, comedian Harry Enfield is set to unleash a little more chaos ahead of the coronation in May.

Enfield’s Channel 4 comedy “The Windsors” is returning for a coronation special, with the comedian set to reprise his role as the monarch.

“Charles’ whole life has been building up to this moment and he wants the U.K.’s first coronation in seventy years to be a spectacular affair with all the pomp and circumstance he deserves,” reads the logline. “As does his Queen Consort Camilla (Haydn Gwynne), who can’t wait to drape herself in diamonds and fur. Sadly, the U.K. is in the middle of a cost of living crisis and Wills (Hugh Skinner) thinks the coronation should reflect these more straitened times.”

The special also promises cameos from Harry and Meghan in the form of Richard Goulding and Kathryn Drysdale, who – reportedly like their real-life counterparts – are weighing up whether to make an appearance at the coronation or give it a miss.

Other returning characters include the Duchess of Cambridge (played by Louise Ford), Princesses Beatrice (Ellie White) and Eugenie (Celeste Dring), Charles’ siblings Anne (Vicki Pepperdine) and Edward (Matthew Cottle) and Kate’s little sister Pippa (Morgana Robinson).

“The Windsors” is produced by Noho Film and TV with Camilla Campbell and Robert Wulff-Cochrane exec producing. Bert Tyler-Moore returns as writer. The show is commissioned by Charlie Perkins, head of comedy at Channel 4, Joe Hullait, commissioning executive and Andy Brereton, senior commissioning editor at Channel 4.

“Any channel worth its salt has a landmark show with the word coronation in the title,” said Hullait. “For the BBC it was the world’s first televised Coronation in 1953. For ITV it’s the world’s longest running soap ‘Coronation Street.’ We at Channel 4 are delighted to announce that we now have our own record-breaking Coronation jewel at the heart of our broadcasting crown: the funniest show on telly during a momentously historic week for Britain.”

“The Windsors” first launched in 2016 and has since spawned three seasons, two specials (including the coronation) and a hit musical stage show, which played in the West End in 2021.