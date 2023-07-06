Kaya Scodelario Joins Netflix Limited Series ‘Senna’ About Formula One Champion

Kaya Scodelario is set to join Netflix limited series “Senna” about Brazilian Formula One champ Ayrton Senna.

The series, a Brazilian production, will be shot in Brazil and Argentina.

According to the logline, it will tell “the story of the adventure and triumph of the man who became a Brazilian national hero and conquered the world’s attention both on and off the Formula 1 track.”

Senna was one of the top racing drivers of the late 1980s and early 1990s, winning 41 Grands Prix over the course of his career. His life was tragically cut short in 1994 during the San Marino Grand Prix, when he hit a concrete wall at around 145 miles per hour.

His family are participating in the six-part biopic series, which will explore his personal and professional life. It will follow his trajectory from the beginning of his career, when he moved to England to compete in Formula Ford, through to his death.

Scodelario is best known for her roles in “The Maze Runner” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” after getting her start in British teen drama “Skins.” She will next be seen in Netflix series “The Gentlemen” alongside Theo James.

“Senna” is produced by Gullane with Vicente Amorim on board as showrunner. Amorim will also direct alongside Julia Rezende.

“Being half Brazilian it has always been a dream of mine to work on a Brazilian production,” Scodelario said. “It is an honor to be involved in a project that tells the story of Ayrton, a true national hero who means so much to the people of Brazil and around the world. It’s a huge responsibility and I am so excited to go on this journey.”