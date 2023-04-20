The Kardashians Return to E! With ‘A Billion Dollar Dynasty’ Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The Kardashians are heading back to E! — sort of.

The NBCUniversal-backed cabler has acquired two-part series “The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Dynasty,” which will air on E! in the U.S. on May 1.

The show marks the family’s return to E!, which was the home of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” for more than 20 seasons. After the reality behemoth concluded in 2021, the clan struck a deal with streamer Hulu for “The Kardashians,” which launched in 2022 and was recently renewed for Season 3.

The Optomen-produced two-part “specialty” series, which is being sold internationally by All3Media International, details how the family became one of the world’s most recognized brands, and changed the face of social media while achieving extreme wealth.

Contributors include “The Hills” reality stars Heidi and Spencer Pratt, former People Magazine editor-in-chief Larry Hacket, and E! co-founder Larry Namer, amongst a raft of other journalists, TV executives and the Kardashians’ former manager.

The show premiered on U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 earlier this year, and has been sold to numerous territories. It’s been licensed in a pan-territory deal for Scandinavia with TV4, covering SVOD and free TV rights. Meanwhile, C More has taken SVOD rights in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland, while free TV rights have been acquired by TV4 in Sweden and in Finland on MTV.

Additionally, co-exclusive SVOD rights have been signed by TV2 in Denmark, Movistar+ in Spain, RTL in the Netherlands and DPG in Belgium. In Australia, the series is airing on Nine Network, while in New Zealand, it’s on Discovery.

Rachel Job, senior VP of non-scripted at All3Media International, said: “The Kardashians are one of the most identifiable brands in the world so we are thrilled to be able to deliver a series with such impressive global appeal to clients across three continents. Optomen’s speciality doc presents an illuminating and refreshingly unbiased take on the Kardashian’s, that will provides our clients with fascinating new insight and nostalgic entertainment.”