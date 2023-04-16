Kanye West Documentary Sold to Several Broadcasters and Platforms, Producer Promises ‘Revelation Driven Film’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Abacus Media Rights has pre-sold a documentary feature with the working title “We Need to Talk About Kanye” to several territories. The film, which was ordered by the BBC in February, explores the rollercoaster life and career of Kanye West, A.K.A. Ye. Its producer Jeremy Lee spoke to Variety, ahead of MipTV, the TV market and conference, which kicks off Monday in Cannes.

A number of high-profile broadcasters and platforms have already acquired the film, which is fronted by the investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar, including Foxtel in Australia, NPO in the Netherlands, TV4 in Sweden and Finland, NRK in Norway, TV2 in Denmark, and VRT in Flemish Belgium.

Unfolding against the backdrop of Ye’s controversial campaign to run as a candidate in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, and at a time when his behavior has sparked outrage and a re-evaluation of his place in popular culture, this one-off documentary follows Azhar as he attempts to understand the complex journey that led Ye to become one of the most famous and creatively successful artists of his generation, and, more recently, to condemnation and notoriety.

Leading indie Forest is producing “We Need to Talk About Kanye” for BBC Music. It will air in the U.K. on BBC Two later this year. Executive producers are Catey Sexton and Jez Lee. The producer is Laura Kaye, with Stefan Mattison as producer/director.

British journalist and filmmaker Azhar, a founding partner at Forest, has been responsible for many award-winning documentary films and series, most recently for the critically acclaimed film “The Battle for Britney,” which took a deep dive into Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at Abacus Media Rights, commented: “We aren’t officially launching this absorbing film until MipTV, so we’re delighted to have made these significant pre-sales, with more about to be signed. We all know Kanye as a complex global celebrity and musician, here Mobeen digs further inside his complicated psyche and reveals why he is a fascinating figure – both loved and loathed in equal measure.”

Variety spoke to producer Jeremy Lee about the film. Here’s the interview:

What was the starting point for this film?

Jeremy Lee: Ye’s recent behavior has prompted both condemnation and a re-evaluation of his place in popular culture. With recent events as a starting point, the documentary and accompanying eight-part podcast series explore Ye’s two decades in the public eye amid a rumored YE2024 election campaign.

What is it about the film that will drive audiences to watch it and tell others about it?

Jeremy Lee: Underpinned with world class journalism and unique access to members of Ye’s inner circle, this is a revelation driven film which sheds new light on recent events.

Did Kanye West have any control of the film or give his consent to it being made?

Jeremy Lee: Ye is aware of but has no editorial control over the documentary.

What was it about Mobeen Azhar that prompted you to have him lead the film?

Jeremy Lee: Mobeen Azhar is a BAFTA winning journalist who has a strong track record of covering controversial stories in the worlds of popular culture and entertainment. Previous work includes his critically acclaimed exploration of Britney Spears’ conservatorship in “The Battle for Britney” (BBC), which made headline news around the world.