Kalvin Phillips Documentary ‘The Road to City’ Set for Amazon Prime Video

Soccer star Kalvin Phillips is the subject of a new doc on Amazon Prime Video. Phillips, one of Manchester City’s top players, will tells his story in “Kalvin Phillips: The Road to City.”

From his early days at Leeds Academy to Man City’s historic triple win (taking the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League), “The Road to City” will chart Phillips’ meteoric rise.

“The documentary paints an intimate portrait of a footballer with deep roots and family values as it follows his journey to Manchester City and the dramatic injury ahead of the biggest tournament in football, the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” reads the logline.

Produced by Neo Studios and shot over 12 months, the 90-minute feature doc is set to bow on Prime on July 19 worldwide.

“I’m happy to have my story told from behind the scenes to show that there’s a lot more to my life than people see on the surface and on the pitch,” said Phillips. “To show that at the end of the day I am just a normal person trying to live my dream and do my best and to showcase how important my family and friends are during my career and throughout my life.”

Neo Studios CEO Anouk Mertens said: “Following Kalvin’s journey – over the past few years – we were struck by his drive, determination and skill, even at that young age and realised he had a really interesting story to tell about who he is off the pitch and his difficult upbringing. We were fortunate to be let into his personal life and to tell his story as he moved from his beloved home town to Man City.”