‘Run the Burbs’ Producer Pier 21 Films Strikes Development Deal with Comic Julie Kim for Healthcare Sitcom (EXCLUSIVE)

“Run the Burbs” producer Pier 21 Films has partnered with Canadian stand-up comic Julie Kim on a half-hour comedy series.

The development deal marks Kim’s debut at the helm of a sitcom, which Kim will co-write with “Strays” alum, Clara Altimas. The project comes on the heels of her gala performance at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, her debut at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and a 40-theater North American tour with Ronny Chieng (“Crazy Rich Asians”).

“Julie Kim is one of today’s freshest stand-up performers with an impeccable track record for creating comedy gold,” said Karen Tsang, senior VP of creative affairs at Pier 21 Films. “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with her as she plunges into her own scripted series.”

The show, which will be for a broadcaster that’s yet to be announced, is a workplace comedy that follows a headstrong doctor (played by Kim) who, after losing the promotion of a lifetime as an emergency medicine physician in the U.S., finds herself back in her Canadian hometown, operating a run-down walk-in clinic.

“This show represents an intersection of two of my passions – comedy and health care,” said Julie Kim. “Like most Canadians, I have experiences and opinions about health care in our country. Unlike most Canadians, I have previous experience in health care both academically and professionally. I hope that the show will bring entertainment and laughter to a lot of people through our hilarious characters and relatable stories. I am grateful to have found collaborative partners at Pier 21 who support my vision so that we can make some magic happen!”

Kim has previously written and produced for television. She received a Canadian Screen Award for her work on the 2022 Juno Awards hosted by Simu Liu (a role she repeated in 2023). She has also contributed to the writing rooms of “Kim’s Convenience,” “Run The Burbs” and “Still Standing.” In 2023, she was included on Vibe magazine’s “Power 60” list of influential Asian-Canadians alongside the likes of Lilly Singh, Andrew Phung and Russell Peters.​

Formed in 2011, the Toronto-headquartered Pier 21 Films has a slate of projects including satirical news series “The Beaverton” for CTV, CBC’s “Run The Burbs,” and the upcoming new series “Late Bloomer” and “Don’t Even” for Crave.