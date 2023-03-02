Juliana Koranteng, British Media Editor and JayKay Media Founder, Dies at 64

British media editor Juliana Koranteng, a well-respected freelancer in the U.K. journalism community and the founder of JayKay Media Consultancy, has died. She was 64.

The Broadcasting Press Guild, of which Koranteng was a member, confirmed on Wednesday that Koranteng died in February following a short illness.

“Juliana regularly attended our lunches and breakfasts – most recently, the Kevin Lygo lunch in December 2022 – and lit them up with her shining presence and well-informed questions,” said the BPG in a statement on Wednesday.

BPG chair Grant Tucker added: “We had a lovely catch up at the Christmas lunch in December. She was always such a bright personality at every BPG event I attended. She will be much missed.”

The ever-fashionable Koranteng could always be relied upon as an upbeat, forward-thinking contributor at BPG meetings, which Variety also attends. She was also a frequent presence at international TV markets MipTV and Mipcom, where she worked for the conference’s daily papers, yet always found the time for a quick catch-up in between the frenzy of the market.

In a Facebook post, Koranteng’s friend Marlene Edwards described her as a “bright and shining person, a unique soul who was beautiful, kind, courageous, funny and unsparingly honest.”

Koranteng was born in Ghana shortly after the west African nation gained its independence from Britain, and spent part of her childhood there. Her father was part of the Ghana diplomatic service to America.

Based out of the U.K. later in life, Koranteng had a vast number of roles across a variety of media organizations. She was the founder and editor of JayKay Media Consultancy, and editor and chief creative director of MediaTainment Finance and TechMutiny. She was also a contributing editor and reporter for Midem, MipTV, Mipcom and Lions Daily News.

Koranteng worked as an editorial consultant for RX France’s Esports Conex and the Swiss-based World Academy of Sport, and as an advisor to European Independent music organization IMPALA. She was a host for IMPALA’s podcast series “20MinutesWith.”

As a freelancer, she also contributed to publications such as the Financial Times, TIME, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter and Advertising Age.

Her interviewees over the course of her lengthy career include Spike Lee, Daniel Craig, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Lena Waithe, Robbie Williams, Ruper Murdoch, Terence Conran and Simon Cowell.

“Juliana Koranteng engaged the world, and was much loved and respected,” said Edwards. “We will miss her very much.”