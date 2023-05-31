‘The Little Mermaid’s’ Jonah Hauer-King Swaps Water for Wings in ‘World on Fire’ Season 2 First Images

Jonah Hauer-King can currently be seen swimming up a storm alongside Halle Bailey in Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid” but for his next project he’s part of a different world – “World on Fire.”

The PBS and BBC drama series has released first look images from its upcoming second season, showing Hauer-King as a grimy pilot called Harry in the Royal Air Force (RAF) during World War II.

Jonah Hauer-King in ‘World on Fire’ (courtesy of BBC)

In the show, which was created by Peter Bowker, he is joined by “The Crown’s” Lesley Manville, Parker Sawyers (“A Discovery of Witches”) and Eugénie Derouand (“The Advent Calendar”).

In new images from Season 2 Manville, who plays Robina, looks elegant in a 1940s hair-do and outfit while Sawyers, who plays Albert, is pictured looking concerned, a Nazi flag visible behind him. Meanwhile Derouand is clad in a nurse’s outfit as Henriette.

Lesley Manville in ‘World on Fire’ (courtesy of BBC)

Also returning for the second season are Blake Harrison (“A Very English Scandal”) as Stan, Julia Brown (“Shetland”) as Lois, Zofia Wichłacz (“Receptura”) as Kasia, Cel Spellman (“Better”) as Joe, Yrsa Daley-Ward (“Outer Range”) as Connie, Eryk Biedunkiewicz as Jan, Ewan Mitchell (“House of the Dragon”) as Tom and Mateusz Więcławek (“Kurier”) as Grzegorz.

“World on Fire” tells the story of a group of RAF pilots sent to destroy German bombers in the early 1940s.

Parker Sawyers in ‘World on Fire’ (courtesy of BBC)

“Telling the story of World War II through the eyes of ordinary people, following intrepid young heroes fighting for freedom, Season 2 will take viewers from the war-torn streets of Britain deep into Nazi Germany, the resistance within occupied France, and the brutal sands of the North African desert – where troops struggle to adapt to a very different kind of combat,” reads the logline.

Joining the second season are Mark Bonnar (“Guilt”), Gregg Sulkin (“Runaways”), Ahad Raza Mir (“Resident Evil”) and Miriam Schiweck (“Der Staatsanwalk”).

Eugénie Derouand in ‘World on Fire’ (courtesy of BBC)

Written by Bowker alongside Rachel Bennette and Matt Jones, the show is produced by Mammoth Screen for PBS Masterpiece and BBC. Drew Casson, Barney Cokeliss and Meenu Gau direct the series.

Amanda Black and Angie Daniell produce while Bowker, Sheena Bucktowonsing, Damien Timmer, Charlotte Webber and Helen Ziegler exec produce alongside Lucy Richer for the BBC, and Susanne Simpson and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece.

ITV Studios will distribute the series internationally.