Jon Favreau-Produced ‘Prehistoric Planet’ Gets Second Season Order From Apple TV+

“Prehistoric Planet” – exec produced by Jon Favreau and narrated by naturalist David Attenborough – has been given a second season order from Apple TV+.

The five-episode season promises new dinosaurs, habitats and scientific discoveries when it returns for a week-long event on May 22 as well as glimpses of fan favorites such as Tyrannosaurus rex.

Favreau returns to exec produce alongside Mike Gunton and BBC Studios Natural History Unit while Hans Zimmer, Anže Rozman and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music provide a soaring prehistoric score.

The show combines high tech wildlife filmmaking alongside state-of-the-art technology and insight from dinosaur and natural history experts with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (“The Lion King”) applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures (“The Book of Boba Fett”). The result is an immersive experience that transports the viewer back to the prehistoric age.

“The award-winning first season of ‘Prehistoric Planet’ brought dinosaurs back to life in a way global audiences had never seen before,” said Jay Hunt, creative director for Europe at Apple TV+. “Collaborating with the brilliant Jon Favreau and our fantastic partners at the BBC, we are thrilled that viewers will once again have the opportunity to be immersed in our world as it was 66 million years ago and to experience even more weird and wonderful creatures.”

The first season, available to stream on Apple TV+, garnered awards from bodies including the Television Critics Association, Visual Effects Society, Annies, Hollywood Music in Media and Cinema Eye Honors.

(Pictured above: new dinosaur the Tarchia, one of the largest Ankylosauri.)