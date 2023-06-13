Jodie Whittaker, Bella Ramsay, Tamara Lawrance Wear Prison Uniform in ‘Time’ Season 2 First Look Image

Jodie Whittaker, Tamara Lawrance and Bella Ramsey don prison-issue tracksuits in the first image from their upcoming series “Time.”

“Doctor Who” star Whittaker, Lawrance (“The Silent Twins”) and Ramsey (“The Last of Us”) star as three inmates in a women’s prison in the U.K. in a follow-up to the Sean Bean series of the same name.

Jimmy McGovern returns to pen the second anthology-style season of the show with some actors from the series’ first outing – including Siobhan Finneran as prison chaplain Marie-Louise – reprising their roles. Helen Black co-writes while Andrea Harkin directs.

Also joining the cast are Sophie Willan (“Alma’s Not Normal”), Julie Graham (“Shetland”), Alicia Forde (“Waterloo Road”), Lisa Millett (“The A Word”), Kayla Meikle (“The Capture”), James Corrigan (“This Is Going to Hurt”), Nicholas Nunn (“Clique”) and Maimuna Memon (“Sherwood”).

Set in the fictional, high-security prison Carlingford, Kelsey (Ramsey), Orla (Whittaker) and Abi (Lawrance) arrive on the same day to start their sentences. Despite the shock and the violence, the trio soon find a sense of community and even a shared understanding in their new surroundings.

The first season of “Time” starred Sean Bean as a man who finds himself acclimatising to life in jail after a car accident. Stephen Graham co-stars as prison officer Eric McNally.

“Jimmy McGovern delivered an incredible first series of ‘Time,'” said Reemah Sakaan, CEO BritBox International. “And the second instalment shares the same quality of stellar casting and storytelling. This extraordinary line-up of female actors represents some of the best British talent on screen today, and we can’t wait to share it with viewers in North America.”

Mark Hedges produces the series alongside EPs Priscilla Parish, Michael Parke and Andrew Morrissey for BBC Studios, Lucy Richer for the BBC, and Jimmy McGovern.

“Time” Season 2 is produced by BBC Studios for the BBC in co-production with BritBox North America. Liverpool Film Office has provided additional funding and support. BBC Studios is handling global sales.