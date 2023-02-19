Jodie Turner-Smith Joins Cast of ‘Sex Education’ After Ncuti Gatwa Personally Invited Her

Jodie Turner-Smith has revealed she has joined the cast of hit Netflix series “Sex Education” after one of its longtime stars, Ncuti Gatwa, personally invited her onto the show.

The “Anne Boleyn” actor made the revelation on the red carpet at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday afternoon in London. “You may or may not see me in a little Netflix show called ‘Sex Education,'” she told reporters.

“First of all all my scenes were with Ncuti Gatwa who – I DIE for him – and he’s my favourite character on the show,” she continued. “So when he called me and asked me to do it I was like, I don’t care how much they’re paying I’m doing.”

When asked if Gatwa had called her personally to invite her onto the show she confirmed he had.

Turner-Smith will be among a host of new characters joining the fourth season of the series alongside “Schitt’s Creek’s” star Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James and Imani Yahshua.

Season Four of the show, which features Gillian Anderson as a sex therapist and mother to an awkward teenager (played by Asa Butterfield), began shooting last summer.

Fans originally feared Gatwa would not return for a fourth season after he was cast as Doctor Who in the popular BBC sci-fi series and scored a role in Margot Robbie’s upcoming “Barbie” film, but he confirmed he would be.

However Simone Ashley, who played Olivia, Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Patricia Allison (Ola) and Rakhee Thakrar (school teacher Emily Sands) will not be returning for Season Four.

The BAFTA Film Awards are taking place on Sunday evening, with films including “Everything, Everywhere All At Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” among the movies nominated.