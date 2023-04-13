‘Ab Fab’s’ Joanna Lumley to Guest Anchor King Charles Coronation Coverage – Global Bulletin

CORONATION

“Absolutely Fabulous” star Joanna Lumley is going to guest anchor Sky News’ coverage of King Charles III’s coronation next month after attending the ceremony itself as a guest.

She will join royal commentator Alastair Bruce and Sky News anchors Kay Burley and Anna Botting as they guide viewers through the historic events of the day.

Lumley previously appeared on Sky News’ broadcast of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee last year.

The coronation, the U.K.’s first in 71 years, is set to take place on Saturday May 6.