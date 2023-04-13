Jamie Dornan Starrer ‘The Tourist’ Starts Production on Season 2, Adds New Cast

Jamie Dornan starrer “The Tourist” has gone into production on Season 2 in Dublin, Ireland with Dornan reprising his role as an amnesia-afflicted car crash victim struggling to piece together his past.

Danielle Macdonald also returns for Season 2 as Helen Chambers, a probationary constable trying to help Dornan regain his memories while Greg Larsen reprises his role as Ethan Krum.

Joining Dornan, Macdonald and Larsen for the second season are Conor MacNeill (“The Fall”), Olwen Fouéré (“Texas Chainsaw Massacre”), Francis Magee (“Justice League”), Mark McKenna (“Sing Street”), Diarmaid Murtagh (“Vikings”), and Nessa Matthews (“Neon”).

This time the story moves from the Australian Outback to Ireland where Elliot (Dornan) and Chambers are trying to rediscover Elliot’s roots. But they soon find themselves in the crosshairs of a rivalry between the McDonnell family and the Cassidys as they get dragged into Elliot’s dangerous past life.

The Tourist Season 2 (2023 © Two Brothers Pictures)

“The Tourist” became one of the U.K.’s most-watched dramas last year and was sold across the world, including to South Korea and Scandinavia. The show was created and written by Jack and Harry Williams, whose company Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media company) also produced the show.

“The Tourist” is made in association with Stan, ZDF and All3Media International

“We’re so excited to take Elliot and Helen to Ireland, where they will meet a host of dark and off beat new characters,” said Harry and Jack Williams. “With a stellar cast to match, we can’t wait for it all to be brought to life.”

Lindsay Salt, BBC director of Drama, added: “I could not be happier to welcome the phenomenon that is ‘The Tourist’ back to BBC One and iPlayer. With an ingenious new adventure from the dazzling minds of Harry and Jack Williams, things are about to get even wilder for Elliot and Helen.”

Fergus O’Brien (“Happy Valley”) is set to direct the opening block with Johann Perry (“Gentleman Jack”) as DOP. Lisa Mulcahy (“Years and Years”) and Kate Dolan (“Kin”) direct blocks two and three respectively. Louise Kiely (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) is on board as casting director.

Executive producers are Harry and Jack Williams, Daniel Walker and Sarah Hammond for Two Brothers Pictures, with Nawfal Faizullah for the BBC, and Jamie Dornan. Alex Mercer produces.

All3Media is repping global sales.