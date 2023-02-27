Jamie Dornan Returns for ‘The Tourist’ Season 2

Jamie Dornan is returning for a second season of “The Tourist.”

The series, which was written and created by Jack and Harry Williams, is set to go into production in Dublin, Ireland in April.

“I’m incredibly excited to continue the story with ‘The Tourist,’” said Dornan. “Harry and Jack Williams are brilliant writers, and I can’t wait for audiences to see how well Ireland and its characters are utilised to keep them guessing as the tale progresses…”

In the off-beat thriller with a darkly comedic streak, Dornan (“Belfast”) reprises his role as Elliott, who wakes up one day in an Australian hospital with amnesia following a car crash. Danielle Macdonald (“Dumplin’”) also returns as constable Helen Chambers. In the second season, the duo head to Ireland so that Elliott can rediscover his roots. Soon, however, they get dragged into his past life – with dangerous consequences.

“Whilst Elliot fights with his own demons, Helen is left to pick up the pieces of a larger mystery; forcing them both to confront foes, old and new,” reads the logline.

Macdonald said of the second season: “I’m so excited to team up with Jamie again and return for another wild adventure with an amazing cast and crew. Jack and Harry Williams are brilliant story tellers and it’s exciting to see what their minds will come up with next.”

“The Tourist” is produced by the Williams’ production company Two Brothers Pictures (“Fleabag”) in association with All3Media, Stan and ZDF International. Dornan serves as exec producer alongside Daniel Walker and Sarah Hammond for Two Brothers and Nawfal Faizullah for the BBC.

Fergus O’Brien (“Happy Valley”) will direct the opening block of the six-part season with Johann Perry (“Happy Valley”) as DOP. Louise Kiely (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) is casting director.

“’The Tourist’ was unlike anything we’d written before and we’re hugely grateful for the incredible response to series one,” said Harry and Jack Williams. “It’s been an exciting journey getting stuck into that world again with the quirky characters that were so loved, and seeing where we could take them next, whilst continuing to deliver a tonally unique and off-beat drama.”

All3Media international is repping global sales.