Former Whip Media Exec Jaime Otero Joins Parrot Analytics as it Rolls Out Content Valuation (EXCLUSIVE)

Parrot Analytics, the leading global entertainment analytics company, has tapped former Whip Media/RightsTrade exec Jaime Otero as its new VP of Partnerships.

Otero joins Parrot Analytics to help drive growth, expand strategic partnerships and spur the global roll-out of the company’s new content valuation system, launched in November 2022.

Said Wared Seger, CEO of Parrot Analytics: “Jaime’s appointment signifies our commitment to expanding our global footprint; we are confident that his expertise will enable us to further solidify our position as the industry leader in global entertainment analytics.”

Armed with an MBA and a background in business strategy, international sales and film & TV production, Otero was managing director of RightsTrade where he sharpened his knowledge of leading global content buyers and sellers and their needs. Subsequently, he was the VP of business development and content strategy of international enterprise software platform and entertainment data aggregator, Whip Media.

“I first met Wared when he launched the company more than a decade ago and it’s impressive to see how Parrot Analytics has come to revolutionize the way the industry understands and measures global audience demand,” said Otero, adding: “Now with content valuation, industry executives can quickly compare how much a piece of IP is worth in dollar terms at a regional and platform level. This is unprecedented and a game changer for the global entertainment community.”

As Otero explained, Parrot Analytics’ Content Valuation system looks to measure *Actual revenue contribution of any title to any platform in each market, and what percentage of that revenue was derived from adding new subscribers or retaining existing subscribers in that market.

It also seeks to establish forward-looking revenue potential (subscriber addition and retention) for new productions, new seasons and library titles to any platform in each market, as well as scenarios determining whether a movie would perform better theatrically or direct-to-streaming, and value contribution of talent to each title in every market.

“The content valuation system is dynamic, we can take into account a show’s history and project its performance in the future,” Otero noted. He cites Apple TV+’s hit show “Ted Lasso” which Parrot Analytics forecasts will deliver $14 million per episode by studying the sports comedy’s share of demand in the past and comparing it to similar shows’ decline after their final seasons wrap.

“’Ted Lasso’ is projected to drive over $100 million in revenue to Apple TV+ between 2024 and 2028 without any new episodes being released,” the report stated.

Parrot Analytics works with studios led by Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal and Sony Pictures; media and technology companies including Amazon, Comcast and Google; networks such as Sky and Turner; government agencies such as Canadian Media Fund and streaming services HBO Max and Prime Video, among others.