Irish Government Orders ‘Root and Branch’ Examination of Broadcaster RTE After Talent Payment Scandal

After a scandal that rocked Ireland in recent days over national broadcaster Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTE) overpaying presenter Ryan Tubridy, the country’s government has ordered two separate reviews into the scandal.

The matter led to the suspension and subsequent resignation of RTE director general Dee Forbes, a former high-level Discovery executive.

On Tuesday, Ireland’s Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin T.D., announced that she will be commissioning an independent, root and branch examination of RTE composed of two separate and parallel reviews: a review of governance and culture; and a review of contractor fees, human resources and other matters.

The reviews will each be directed by two different three-person expert advisory committees who will oversee the work of a professional services firm that will be appointed to work on the reviews. The committees will work in parallel and coordinate where applicable and will be supported by a team from the ministry.

The Minister will also invoke her powers under section 109(7)(a) of the Broadcasting Act 2009 to appoint a forensic accountant to examine the books or other records of account of RTE in respect of any financial year or other period. The reports are expected to be out in six months.

Martin said on Tuesday: “Ever since the first broadcast of its predecessor Raidió Éireann, RTE has provided a public space for the people of Ireland to speak to and of one another. At its best, it has held up a mirror to Irish society, one that has demonstrated not only the best in our society but one that also revealed its injustices, both glaring and sometimes all too hidden. In doing so, RTE has been sustained not only by the tireless work of its staff over the years but also through the trust of the people. That trust has been shattered. The independent, root and branch examination of RTE I am announcing today is the beginning of our efforts to restore that trust.”