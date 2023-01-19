Top Icelandic Creatives, Including ‘True Detective’ Star Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Set Up Act 4 to Produce Premium Nordic Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

A group of prominent Icelandic creatives, including “True Detective” actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and “As Long As We Live” producer Hörður Rúnarsson, have formed a new production company with an eye on making premium Nordic programs for a global audience.
Act 4 recently completed a financing round backed by an international group of investors. The financing was completed in December in cooperation with the Reykjavík-based law firm LMG. Act 4 will present a new slate of projects to partners at upcoming industry markets.
In addition to Ólafsson and Rúnarsson, the other two co-founders of Act 4 are Jónas Margeir Ingólfsson and Birkir Blær Ingólfsson.
Ólafsson, an award-winning Icelandic-American actor, producer and screenwriter, has worked with the likes of Steven Spielberg, Ben Stiller and Scott Frank. His acting credits include “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” “Fantastic Beasts,” “True Detective,” “The BFG” and “The Minister,” for which he also served as an executive producer.
He will now develop and produce content for Act 4 alongside his acting ventures.
Rúnarsson will serve as an executive producer and creator. The award-winning creative and financing producer’s credits include “As Long As We Live,” “Black Sands,” “Fractures” and “Ordinary People.”
Elsewhere, Jónas Margeir Ingólfsson will serve as the company’s CEO. Prior to founding Act 4, he served as lawyer and advisor to many of Iceland’s largest film and TV productions. Jónas Margeir Ingólfsson has also served as the creator-writer of “The Minister,” “Thin Ice” and “Stella Blómkvist 2.”
Finally, Birkir Blær Ingólfsson is an experienced writer and creator for TV. His credits include “The Minister” and “Thin Ice.” He was also awarded the Icelandic Children’s Literature Award for his novel “Stormsker” in 2018. The executive will serve as head of development at Act 4.
Ólafsson said: “It is a great pleasure for us to announce the founding and financing of Act 4. The company will produce quality content for the global market and our aim is to focus on quality and professionalism. On a personal note I’m excited to be able to enhance my working relationship with the many admirable artists I have met and worked with through the years.”
Jónas Margeir Ingólfsson added: “I am ecstatic to announce the financing of Act 4. To have an international group of investors backing our team is proof that the Icelandic film industry’s experience and the Icelandic government’s 35% tax rebate has created an environment for growth and success in our sector.”
(Pictured, L-R: Birkir Blær Ingólfsson, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Jónas Margeir Ingólfsson and Hörður Rúnarsson.)